Nightly road closures to take place this week due to U.S. 35 construction in Greene County

Drivers should expect overnight closures in portions of Greene County all week.

News Center 7 previously reported that concrete beams will be installed for the new overpass bridge and overnight closures will be in effect.

Eastbound U.S. 35 will be reduced to one lane just before the intersection of Valley and Trebein Roads starting at 7 p.m. tonight and tomorrow night, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

There will be a full closure of Eastbound U.S. 35 starting at 10 p.m. on both nights.

During those closures, traffic will be detoured by way of Trebein Road, Dayton-Xenia Road, Progress Drive, and Business 35 at Xenia.

Drivers on Westbound U.S. 35 can expect all lanes to be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, ODOT said.

All lane restrictions will be lifted by 5 a.m. the following day.