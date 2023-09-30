Nightly Roundup: Arrest made in Tupac's murder, man shot and killed by Mesa Police

Brent Corrado
PHOENIX - From a long-awaited breakthrough in the murder case of rap legend Tupac Shakur, to a deadly officer-involved shooting in a Mesa neighborhood, here's some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, September 29, 2023.

1. Witness to 1996 shooting of Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas indicted on murder charge

2. Man killed in Mesa Police shooting; no officers hurt

3. Former Arizona firefighter sentenced for setting ex-girlfriend's house on fire

4. Cochise County deputy hurt while trying to stop smuggling suspect, sheriff says

5. Pinal County schools affected by ransomware attack

