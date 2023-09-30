Nightly Roundup: Arrest made in Tupac's murder, man shot and killed by Mesa Police

PHOENIX - From a long-awaited breakthrough in the murder case of rap legend Tupac Shakur, to a deadly officer-involved shooting in a Mesa neighborhood, here's some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, September 29, 2023.
1. Witness to 1996 shooting of Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas indicted on murder charge
2. Man killed in Mesa Police shooting; no officers hurt
3. Former Arizona firefighter sentenced for setting ex-girlfriend's house on fire
4. Cochise County deputy hurt while trying to stop smuggling suspect, sheriff says
5. Pinal County schools affected by ransomware attack
In a constant battle for the blanket? Consider switching to the "Scandinavian sleep method." The post People are taking to TikTok to reveal they’ve adopted the ‘Scandinavian sleep method’: ‘It could save marriages’ appeared first on In The Know.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.