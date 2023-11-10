‘Nightmare’ HMRC leaves taxpayers waiting three years for answers

Taxpayers have been waiting more than three years waiting for answers from HMRC about their finances.

Some 3,245 taxpayers who sent letters to HMRC’s customer service department have been waiting more than a year for their enquiries to be resolved.

Of these, more than 500 have faced a delay of more than two years and 18 have been waiting for more than three years for their requests to be formally dealt with and “closed”, figures obtained under Freedom of Information laws show.

HMRC is grappling with a customer service crisis and mounting delays while thousands of staff continue to work from home.

It comes after MPs and experts warned that taxpayers face a “nightmare” HMRC service meltdown as frozen tax thresholds and higher taxable savings caused by surging interest rates drag hundreds of thousands of people into the tax net for the first time.

The tax office has admitted that it is not equipped to deal with the additional calls created by more people forced to get in touch.

Jim Harra, chief executive of HMRC, told MPs on the Treasury Select Committee this week that the tax office lacked the resources to keep up with demand and the challenge was getting “tougher and tougher”.

HMRC has resorted to creating a special taskforce to deal with the substantial backlog of taxpayer correspondence. It has also introduced measures to address rising call waiting times, which now exceed more than 20 minutes on average or more in individual cases.

Measures include closing down customers service phone lines over the summer to divert staff resources to other parts of HMRC, as well as trialling a three-day week for some staff over the down season in order for them to work longer hours during busier winter months when tax returns are due.

Chris Etherington, a partner at tax firm RSM UK, said the length of HMRC delays was “unacceptable” but “not surprising”.

He said: “It’s clear that HMRC is still struggling. HMRC has barely made a dent in the backlog [of unresolved queries] since the summer, and customer satisfaction levels are going in the wrong direction.”

“[Tax issues] can cause a lot of frustration and angst. People want to be able to go to sleep at night without the spectre of HMRC looming over them.

“It’s unacceptable for things to continue in this way. Taxpayers deserve more.”

HMRC is facing a growing backlash against the drop in customer service, which some critics have blamed on staff working from home – although it has repeatedly denied any link between home working and the slump in its performance.

Staff are already permitted to work from home for two days a week under a “hybrid home-office working policy” approved by ministers in May 2020.

Previous figures obtained under separate Freedom of Information requests have shown thousands of tax authority staff are failing to go into the office at all.

In December, it shut down its web chat and customer service telephone systems for almost a week due to poor call quality, which it estimates left 99,000 taxpayers unable to seek assistance.

The Public Accounts Committee, the spending watchdog, said in January that customer service at the tax office had reached “unacceptable” levels.

HMRC said, among its open taxpayer enquiries that are more than 36 months old, five had in fact already been resolved and “simply need formal closing on our system, with the rest relating to complex technical enquiries where we are actively engaging with the customers concerned”.

It added the cases only represented a small proportion of taxpayer correspondence.

Recommended

Never pay inheritance tax – your questions answered

Read more

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.