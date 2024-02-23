'I have nightmares': Six months after tornados, FEMA goes door-to-door in Lansing area

LANSING — It's been six months since a tornado toppled the 120-year-old hickory tree in Tasha Canty's backyard, throwing it on a neighbor's house and killing an elderly woman she had known since childhood.

Canty has lived for seven years in her home on Garden Street, right beside the corner home where she was raised. Kitty-corner to her backyard is the former home of 84-year-old Vernita Payne, who was like a grandmother to Canty and other neighbors. Payne was killed when the tree fell on her home.

Canty is one of hundreds of people in Ingham County and the Lansing area whose property was harmed in the storm, although her damage was more emotional than physical: Seeing the remains of the tree, with a trunk as wide as she is tall in her backyard is a daily reminder of the neighborhood's loss, she said.

Tasha Canty stands near a once-towering hickory tree that toppled during an August tornado, killing a neighbor Canty had known since childhood, she is hoping to get some assistance getting the tree out of her yard.

"I want it gone, I don't want to see it again," Canty said. "I have nightmares from that situation, and I wish it would have fallen a different way. She was a grandmother to everybody, even people who weren't related to her."

About 500 people in the county have applied to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for aid and more than $3 million in assistance has been approved, said Patrick Boland, a spokesperson for FEMA. Statewide, across 13 counties, more than 7,000 people have applied for assistance with $4.6 million in requests and $3.4 million of that has been approved with $1.2 million being approved Thursday alone, Boland said.

He and crews from FEMA and the Small Business Administration went door to door in Lansing on Friday, in neighborhoods where they believed damage happened.

They talked to people like graduate student Tessa Jordan and her puppy, Beaker, who didn't get damage in the storm as well as her neighbor, Jim Graham, whose back porch was damaged.

Graham spoke with FEMA officials and started the process of applying for relief assistance or possibly a SBA loan.

The state has 13 counties that were part of a disaster declaration. The declaration allows people to make damage claims and apply for low-interest loans from the SBA, which can make loans to individuals as well as businesses. Crews have visited more than 3,000 homes in targeted neighborhoods.

The counties include Eaton, Ingham, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Wayne, Kent, Ionia and Monroe.

The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center, 1296 W. Grand River Ave. in Williamston, opened Thursday and will remain in operation until March 2. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The deadline to apply for disaster relief is April 8.

Workers there can help people apply for federal disaster relief, including uploading documents and learning about options for claims and future preventative steps. The office also will have translated materials and can provide language assistance and workers can help with video relay, captioned telephone or other assistive technologies.

Other options to file claims include calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 (between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.), visiting disasterassistance.gov or downloading the FEMA app.

Reported damage must be linked to the Aug. 24-26, 2023, storms that killed two people in Ingham and Livingston counties. A third person, a tree trimmer, died days later while dealing with the cleanup.

The National Weather Service said a tornado that touched down near Williamston was an EF-2, with maximum wind speeds of 125 mph. There were several confirmed tornados throughout the state, setting an August record.

The tornado near Williamston along Interstate 96 flipped 17 tractor-trailers and multiple other vehicles.

A 40-year-old Grand Rapids man died on the interstate, and police initially said several people were critically injured.

The tornado left behind a roughly 12-mile trail of destruction from Wheatfield Township to south of Fowlerville, carving a path as wide as 500 yards in some places.

Devastating winds that preceded the tornado hit Grand Rapids first before they knocked over large trees across Eaton and Ingham counties, including one in Lansing that killed Payne.

The relief will hopefully give some sort of closure, Canty said.

The tree was removed from the house where Payne died but the base of the tree, several pieces as wide as a person is tall, remain and take up much of Canty's backyard.

"We didn't get a lot of damage but we are still getting trauma," she said. "Looking at this tree still in the yard, and that house, it should have been demolished. Something should have been done about this by now."

