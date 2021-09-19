NIH director urges caution at U.N. General Assembly amid Delta surge

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Dr. Francis Collins urged attendees of the U.N. General Assembly to take precautions to avoid a superspreader event.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories