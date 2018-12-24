Here’s What NIIT Technologies Limited’s (NSE:NIITTECH) P/E Is Telling Us

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use NIIT Technologies Limited’s (NSE:NIITTECH) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. NIIT Technologies has a P/E ratio of 19.04, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay ₹19.04 for every ₹1 in trailing yearly profits.

Check out our latest analysis for NIIT Technologies

How Do I Calculate NIIT Technologies’s Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for NIIT Technologies:

P/E of 19.04 = ₹1112.85 ÷ ₹58.46 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

It’s nice to see that NIIT Technologies grew EPS by a stonking 28% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 12%. I’d therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

How Does NIIT Technologies’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (16.1) for companies in the software industry is lower than NIIT Technologies’s P/E.

NSEI:NIITTECH PE PEG Gauge December 24th 18 More

NIIT Technologies’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does NIIT Technologies’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

NIIT Technologies has net cash of ₹8.4b. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Verdict On NIIT Technologies’s P/E Ratio

NIIT Technologies trades on a P/E ratio of 19, which is above the IN market average of 17.1. With cash in the bank the company has plenty of growth options — and it is already on the right track. So it is not surprising the market is probably extrapolating recent growth well into the future, reflected in the relatively high P/E ratio.