Should You Like NIIT Technologies Limited’s (NSE:NIITTECH) High Return On Capital Employed?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we’ll evaluate NIIT Technologies Limited (NSE:NIITTECH) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for NIIT Technologies:

0.25 = ₹3.8b ÷ (₹27b – ₹7.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, NIIT Technologies has an ROCE of 25%.

See our latest analysis for NIIT Technologies

Is NIIT Technologies’s ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In our analysis, NIIT Technologies’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 10% average in the Software industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of where NIIT Technologies sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

NSEI:NIITTECH Last Perf February 5th 19 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for NIIT Technologies.

Do NIIT Technologies’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

NIIT Technologies has total assets of ₹27b and current liabilities of ₹7.0b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 26% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

What We Can Learn From NIIT Technologies’s ROCE

This is good to see, and with a sound ROCE, NIIT Technologies could be worth a closer look. But note: NIIT Technologies may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).