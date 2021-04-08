Nike and MSCHF agree to settle lawsuit over 'Satan shoes'

Nike (NKE) has settled its legal battle with Brooklyn-based design brand MSCHF over the Lil Nas X “Satan Shoes.” In a statement given to Yahoo Finance, Nike further distanced itself from the controversial shoe, as well as the 2019 MSCHF created “Jesus Shoes” using Nikes as a base.

In both cases, the statement read, "MSCHF altered these shoes without Nike’s authorization. Nike had nothing to do with the Satan Shoes or the Jesus Shoes."

As part of the settlement, Nike asked MSCHF to initiate a voluntary recall to buy back any Satan Shoes and Jesus Shoes for their original retail prices, in order to remove them from circulation.

The statement also read, "If any purchasers were confused, or if they otherwise want to return their shoes, they may do so for a full refund. Purchasers who choose not to return their shoes and later encounter a product issue, defect, or health concern should contact MSCHF, not Nike. The parties are pleased to put this dispute behind them."

Nike told Yahoo Finance that both parties are pleased to put the dispute behind them. However, the sportswear giant did not reveal further details of the settlement. Yahoo Finance has reached out to MSCHF for comment. 

In an ironic twist, Nike might possibly see itself in a legal battle with the United States Postal Service over a proposed USPS-inspired shoe — The Nike Air Force 1 USPS.

Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2021 4/3/21 Nike wins temporary restraining order to halt sales of Lil Nas X &#39;Satan Shoes&#39;. A US District Court in New York granted Nike&#39;s request against streetwear company MSCHF, preventing the company from fulfilling the rest of its orders of the shoes. STAR MAX File: Lil Nas X &#39;Satan Shoes&#39; photographed on ebay off an iphone 12 pro.
