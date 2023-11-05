Nike criticised over ‘unnecessary’ £45 baby trainers as expert warns some shoes could hinder walking

Nike says new Swoosh 1 shoes give babies “the crucial tools they need for natural development and to help prevent foot issues in the future”

Nike has been criticised for making “questionable” and “unnecessary” £45 baby trainers that have been branded “a very expensive pair of socks”.

The sports giant has released the Nike Swoosh 1 to give babies “the crucial tools they need for natural development and to help prevent foot issues in the future”.

The shoe, which was released on October 31 and costs £44.95, features soft “flyknit” weaved material on the upper, rather than leather, and a flexible sole.

The brand said it was “the first Nike kids shoe ever to receive the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance, a mark signaling how the shoe can help promote natural foot development”.

Some sceptical social media users branded the tiny trainers "very expensive socks"

Rob Payne, a leading musculoskeletal podiatrist who has worked with Premier League football clubs and Olympic athletes, said “the necessity of wearing trainers is questionable” for babies.

“Walking barefoot or in socks offers the advantage of enhancing a baby’s proprioception and refining their gait,” he told The Telegraph.

“Introducing firm-soled trainers at this early stage may hinder proprioception due to the increased rigidity of the shoe, potentially affecting balance.”

Social media users branded the tiny trainers “very expensive socks”, with one person posting: “So, Nike expects us to drop [money] on shoes that mimic carpet for babies learning to walk? That sounds like a very expensive pair of socks.”

Another said: “My toddlers were barefoot most of the time. That’s much better than synthetic fabric touching baby’s skin.”

Others suggested that if the shoe is as good as going barefoot then babies should “just go barefoot” when “toddling around the house”.

“Socks with nonslip grips on them are the same without the cost of the brand. But unless they are cold let them be barefoot.” said another commenter.

But others joked the gear would turn their little ones into teeny trendsetters, with one person posting: “Guess I’ll have another baby so I can buy the shoes.”

Experts generally advise babies to wear no shoes at all, as they can easily become ill-fitting due to the rate at which youngsters grow, which can potentially damage their growth, muscle and bone.

Nike also sell a range of baby and toddler shoes which look similar to the adult versions of some of the brand’s most popular designs including the “Force Cot”, comparable to the ever-popular Air Force 1, the “Nike Dunk Low” - which is a bestseller, according to the website, and the “Jordan 4 Retro” - similar to the iconic Air Jordan, the first of which was produced for basketball player Michael Jordan.

It’s not clear if these shoes are made with the input of podiatrists.

Mr Payne, from the London Podiatry Centre, added that “given it is generally recommended for babies to learn to walk in safe indoor environments, reducing the likelihood of prolonged exposure to hard surfaces like concrete, such trainers do not seem necessary”.

“Additionally, considering a baby’s rapid growth, incorrectly fitted shoes can impede their development if they are not an appropriate fit.” he warned.

“In summary, shoes can offer protection, but introducing them too early may potentially hinder a baby’s gait development. Prioritising the baby’s comfort and safety while also taking developmental aspects into account is vital.”

Guidance from the Royal College of Podiatry says baby shoes should have “room for movement and growth built into the shoe” with close-cropped soles to avoid tripping, fully-adjustable fastenings and soft leather uppers for breathability.

Research shows that a human’s gait pattern is baked in as early as five to six months when learning to walk, with shoe type making a significant impact given the human foot has 26 bones, 33 joints and more than 100 muscles, ligaments and tendons.

Another podiatrist, Dr Samuel Ong, has previously warned on parenting forums online, regarding general shoes for children, that “toddlers should not wear shoes that are fashionable but not good for their feet” and babies should walk barefoot indoors.

The expanding baby shoe market

The new shoe joins two other models Nike has made for babies, the Nike Dynamo GO and Nike Air Max 270 GO, which have a firmer and more traditional appearance.

Other sports brands have entered the baby shoe market, including Adidas, which provides mini versions of some of its most popular adult products including the Gazelle.

In 2017, US-firm Pee Wee Pumps came under fire for offering high-heeled “crib shoes” for baby girls which were marketed as “like mom’s favorite pair of pumps only in a miniature size”.

Nike has been contacted for comment. The company has said previously: “The shoe was designed with the same philosophy as the brand designs all of its shoes: study kids’ needs, lead with kids’ insights, and create kid-specific innovations that uniquely serve them, similar to the Nike Dynamo Go and Nike Air Max 270 Go.

“Promoting natural gait development is crucial for early walkers... The shoe can bend in all directions, helping to provide kids the mobility they need to mimic the feeling of cruising around barefoot. The wide toe box allows the toes to splay and flex naturally.”

