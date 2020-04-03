Nike donates $1.6 million to local organizations for coronavirus relief

As the increase for aid amid the global coronavirus crisis grows, many companies are stepping in to help.

On Friday, Nike, Inc. announced that the brand would be providing $1.6 million to help local organizations meet immediate needs such as food assistance and medical care in key cities and communities around the world where the brand's employees live and work.

"These grants will support on-the-ground organizations that need it the most, such as health, social services, and humanitarian organizations, food banks and COVID-19 response funds," the brand wrote in a statement.

Additionally, Nike leaders, the Nike Foundation and Nike have also collectively donated more than $15 million to COVID-19 response efforts.

The Oregon Food Bank, Oregon Community Foundation and Oregon Health & Science University are a few of the organizations Nike has already generously financially donated to.

Employees of the popular sportswear label who choose to support COVID-19 responses will also be matched on their donations two-to-one.

Earlier in March, Nike closed physical stores as a response to the novel coronavirus outbreak and also made its premium training mobile app available free to everyone.

Nike joins other big-name brands such as MAC Cosmetics, Ralph Lauren, SKIMS, and many more who have dedicated millions toward coronavirus relief.

