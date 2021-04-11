Nike and FedEx Among Companies That Paid $0 in 2020 Federal Income Tax

Joe Cortez
·2 min read
Antonio Gravante / Shutterstock.com
Antonio Gravante / Shutterstock.com

It’s no secret that major corporations rely on tax loopholes to reduce their tax bill and maximize total income. A new report by the Institute of Tax and Economic Policy says that in 2020, 55 major companies paid $0 in federal income tax despite collectively earning over $40 billion.

See: Should the Minimum Wage Be $15? Take Our Poll
Find: Fortune 500 Companies That Haven’t Paid Federal Taxes Recently

Consumer Services, Energy and Communications Lead Zero Income-Tax List

The 55 companies identified by the non-profit think tank are among some of the best known brands in the world. In the consumer services section alone, companies like Charter Communications (the parent of Spectrum Internet), Dish Network, FedEx, HP and Nike all either paid $0 in taxes or received a refund.

Energy companies were also among the major sectors that did not pay into the community chest. American Electric Power, Consolidated Edison, Duke Energy, FirstEnergy and Xcel Energy all had either a $0 bill or a negative effective tax rate. Other big brands on the list were motor vehicle conglomerate Penske Automotive Group, software giant Salesforce.com and microchip manufacturer Advanced Micro Devices.

See: Remote Work Shake-Up as Salesforce Buys Slack in $27.7 Billion Megadeal
Find: Sanders’ New Tax Bill Targets Companies With High-Earning CEOs

How are the companies able to get away without paying taxes? According to the report, the decades-long trend was accelerated by the passage of the CARES Act in 2020. Although the bill provided economic stimulus payments to Americans, it also allowed companies to “carry back” losses from up to five years to offset income usually taxed at 35%. This allowance created $500 million in tax breaks, allowing at least four companies to get to a zero-balance on their tax bill.

Other companies used creative accounting to wipe away some of their tax liability. Over 10 used executive stock option breaks to reduce their tax bills by writing off stock-option-related expenses. At least six companies used federal research and experimentation credits to significantly cut down their tax bill.

Report Comes As Top 1% Called Out for Skipping Out on 36% of Unpaid Taxes

The ITEP report comes on the heels of another investigation suggesting that America’s highest earners are responsible for over one-third of unpaid taxes. A National Bureau of Economic Research working paper suggests the wealthiest 1% may be using technology and other creative means to obfuscate their true income.

More from GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Nike and FedEx Among Companies That Paid $0 in 2020 Federal Income Tax

Recommended Stories

  • Got $1,000? Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy in April

    The stock market has been a bit unpredictable since the beginning of this year. Brian Withers (Clover Health): Clover Health is one of the recent SPACs (special purpose acquisition company) to be spun off as its own public company.

  • 13 Ways Bill Gates Built His $128 Billion Fortune

    Once a young boy who enjoyed tinkering with computers, Bill Gates now is one of the richest people in the world. According to Forbes, Gates' net worth was at a staggering $128.1 billion as of April...

  • Big Brother star Nikki Grahame dies aged 38

    The star, who appeared on the seventh series of Big Brother in 2006, had anorexia.

  • Hornets come back from 17 down but can’t hold on in 4th quarter, lose to Hawks

    Hornets lose P.J. Washington to an ankle sprain

  • The Latest: Schauffele drops 4 shots in 3 holes at Masters

    Schauffele was within three shots of the lead he dropped three shots in four holes. The fifth hole, toughest at Augusta National this week, was his undoing. Schauffele was on the edge of the bushes off the tee, couldn't quite get back to the fairway and then hit a flyer over the green into a bunker.

  • Sunday at the Masters: How to watch, top scores, Augusta weather forecast

    Hideki Matsuyama has a four-shot lead heading into the final round.

  • NASCAR at Martinsville live updates: Ryan Blaney wins Stage 1 among lapped cars

    The latest racing news and lap-by-lap highlights from Martinsville Speedway.

  • Why We Love a Small Loveseat

    Supremely versatile, loveseats work as standalone pieces in studio apartments and as part of a seating arrangement in sprawling living rooms Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • St Vincent volcano: Ash rains down on Caribbean island

    Thousands of people in Saint Vincent have been evacuated after the La Soufrière volcano erupted.

  • Spring weather spurs searches for golf, gardening, hiking, boating, ziplining, water parks

    Google research reveals Americans want roller skates, hiking boots, gardening tools, golf clubs, and other gear as they go in search of fresh-air fun.

  • Bristling tensions with Prince Harry remain, but Royal family will wear the mask of unity at Duke’s funeral

    The subtle briefings were designed to give Prince Harry the softest possible landing on his arrival back in the UK ahead of his beloved grandfather’s funeral on Saturday. From sources suggesting he was “united in grief” with the rest of the Royal family following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, to the couple’s unofficial spokesman Omid Scobie insisting – should anyone be in doubt – that “Harry was incredibly close to Philip”, the Sussex spin machine was in evidence as the displaced Prince prepared for his first transatlantic flight in 13 months. Members of the Royal family also sought to calm serves ahead of what is feared could be a difficult reunion for the House of Windsor, with a palace source suggesting that the Prince of Wales was particularly looking forward to seeing his youngest son. “It’s been more than a year,” they pointed out.

  • Hugh Jackman and wife stun in 1996 wedding photos shared for their 25th anniversary

    The actor said it was his "destiny" for the couple to be together.

  • Henry Cavill goes Instagram official with new girlfriend — see the pic!

    Cavill, 37, introduced his "beautiful and brilliant love" Natalie Viscuso to his 15 million Instagram followers.

  • We've lost the 'grandfather of the nation', UK's Prince Andrew says

    LONDON (Reuters) -The death of Prince Philip has left a huge void for his wife Queen Elizabeth and Britain has lost its "grandfather", his son Prince Andrew said on Sunday, as tributes poured in and the royals thanked the public for its support. Andrew joined his siblings Charles, Anne and Edward in saying they had taken strength from the outpouring of affection and would rally around their mother in her time of grief. Andrew called his father a "remarkable man" after he left a private church service in Windsor, near where Philip died on Friday aged 99.

  • 'I hate this home now:' California couple finally changes the locks on their dream house after previous owner refused to leave for over a year

    Myles and Tracie Albert bought their home with cash in January 2020. But the seller used a legal loophole during the pandemic to remain in the house.

  • Las Vegas pushes to become first to ban ornamental grass

    A desert city built on a reputation for excess and indulgence wants to become a model for restraint and conservation with a first-in-the-nation policy banning grass that nobody walks on. Las Vegas-area water officials have spent two decades trying to get people to replace thirsty greenery with desert plants, and now they're asking the Nevada Legislature to outlaw roughly 40% of the turf that's left. The Southern Nevada Water Authority estimates there are almost 8 square miles (21 square kilometers) of “nonfunctional turf" in the metro area — grass that no one ever walks on or otherwise uses in street medians, housing developments and office parks.

  • We could soon have vaccines for cancer and HIV thanks to COVID-19 vaccine discovery: report

    Scientists discovered the technology that fuels COVID-19 vaccines 25 years ago. Now they want to use it to prevent other life-threatening illnesses.

  • Florida cops who responded to a noise complaint at house party 'cowered away' after finding out their boss was a guest

    Police officers in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, were responding to a noise complaint at a party when they were told their boss was a guest.

  • New puppies will keep the Queen company now Prince Philip has gone

    She vowed not to breed any more dogs, fearing she might trip over them in her advancing years, or worse still – leave them behind when the time came. Yet the Queen’s unexpected decision to take on two new puppies last month at the age of 94 will help her to cope with the loss of Prince Philip, according to royal insiders. The dog-loving monarch surprised palace staff when she requested that they begin searching for a pair of pets to replace her beloved pooches. The move followed the death of Her Majesty’s dorgi (a cross between a corgi and a dachshund) Vulcan, last November leaving her with one dorgi, called Candy.

  • Why Prince Philip’s great-grandchildren shouldn't attend the Royal funeral

    Of all the images that stood out during the televised funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, there was one that has endured in the collective consciousness longer than any other: that of two boys who had just lost their mother, walking in sombre procession behind her coffin, while the world looked in upon their most private moment. Alongside Princes William and Harry that day walked their grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh. Amid a terrible whirlwind of public mourning and spectacle, the Duke was reportedly deeply concerned about the emotional wellbeing of his bereaved grandsons, then 15 and 12. “I’ll walk if you walk,” he apparently told them at a dinner before the funeral. And, of course, he kept his word. Almost a quarter of a century later, has there been a change of heart within the monarchy about the role of children at Royal funerals? It is understood that the Duke’s 10 great-grandchildren, who include Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will not be in attendance at his funeral this Saturday. That nine are under 10 years of age (Savannah Phillips will turn 11 in December) has likely played a part in the decision.