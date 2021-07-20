Nike trainer output at key factory hit by Covid outbreak

Beth Timmins - BBC News
·3 min read
Nike store
Nike store

Production at some of Nike's largest plants in Vietnam has been disrupted as Covid has spread through factories.

The company refused to comment on whether store supplies would see shortages as a result of the outbreak.

About half of Nike's shoes were manufactured in Vietnam in the last financial year, so this will mean challenges for its supply chain.

Vietnam has seen a record rise in cases since last April with many infection clusters in its industrial provinces.

Apple, Samsung and Puma could also be affected by the surge in cases recorded at suppliers' factories in the country.

"The health and safety of our teammates, as well as that of our suppliers, remains our top priority," a statement from Nike said.

Nike said the company would continue to work with its suppliers to support them in response to the rise in Covid cases.

"We are confident in Nike's ability to navigate these near-term dynamics, and we remain prudent in our planning," the statement added.

One of Nike's worst affected suppliers in the region, Pou Chen Corp, also makes footwear for Adidas and is the world's largest manufacturer of branded trainers.

Nike and Adidas stores
Nike and Adidas stores

It suspended operations at its plant in Ho Chi Minh City on Wednesday due to the outbreak in infections.

In a statement, the country's health ministry said Pou Chen's Pouyuen Vietnam factory would be suspended for 10 days.

The factory is Ho Chi Minh City's largest employer, with a total of 56,000 workers. But it was unable to stay open and arrange for its workers to sleep at the factory, as was required by authorities to limit the spread of infections, according to the health ministry.

Nike employs over 450,000 workers in the country, 80 % of whom are women.

Similar challenges could also be faced for Puma, whose footwear is also manufactured in the country. Apple and Samsung also have large suppliers in the worst affected factories in the northern region of Vietnam.

Apple did not give a comment on whether the outbreak will mean item shortages in shops, while Adidas, Puma and Samsung did not immediately respond to the BBC's request for comment.

Samsung makes around half of its phones in Vietnam and has had to stop work at three factories in Ho Chin Minh City. According to the health ministry's website, Samsung Electronics is planning for workers to sleep at the plants and has currently cut its staffing to 3,000 from 7,000.

Trainers
Trainers

Many firms had begun to move their production from China to countries such as Vietnam as a result of challenges from tariffs over the course of the pandemic.

Dr Patsy Perry, senior lecturer in fashion business at Manchester Metropolitan University, told the BBC these problems are compounded by the Covid-related surge in demand for athletic wear as people have been spending more time at home.

"This shows the risk of overreliance on a particular sourcing region," she explained.

Bu, Dr Perry said that Nike's manufacturing map means it could potentially move production the other countries, depending how agile its supply chain relationships are.

"Costs might increase in the short term if it needs to move production into more expensive areas, but it's more important to service demand than risking a stock-out situation," Dr Perry added.

Dr Steve New, professor of operations management at the University of Oxford's Saïd Business School, told the BBC that previously, because Vietnam has been effective at containing Covid, it has been able to respond rapidly with short local shutdowns. But he said that as the situation worsens, "it will be much harder to pursue this approach without much more significant disruption to the supply chain."

Vietnam has vaccinated around 4% of its 100 million population. Its capital Hanoi has stopped all non-essential services due to new clusters of Covid infections and on Sunday urged its citizens to stay at home.

The government added factory workers to its vaccine priority list after the rise in cases in late April forced manufacturing areas in the north of the country to close.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nike Just Launched a New FlyEase Sneaker For the Tokyo Olympics

    Shop the look here.

  • Mali’s interim leader ‘safe and sound’ after assassination attempt

    Mr Goita drew his weapon after an attacker tried to stab him while he was performing Eid al-Adha prayer

  • COVID clusters spread in Vietnam

    Vietnam is suffering from its worst COVID-19 outbreak yet, state TV reported on Sunday.Sixteen southern provinces will face restrictions for two weeks, as the country's daily COVID-19 cases hit a new record of over 5,900 infections.Domestic flights were also suspended to and from the south until next month.The Health ministry has sent 2,000 ventilators and tens of thousands of its most highly-qualified health workers to hard-hit areas.Meanwhile, in the capital Hanoi, citizens were told to stay at home.The city has already stopped indoor dining and closed salons and gyms.Vietnam has been one of the world's coronavirus success stories due to targeted mass testing, strict contact tracing, and border controls.But new clusters of infections in recent weeks have triggered concern among health officials.The country of 98 million has received nearly 9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.Fewer than 300,000 people have been fully vaccinated.

  • Man to face charges in home invasion, rape

    A man is facing charges in connection with a home invasion and rape in Merrimac.

  • Mali leader says unharmed in "isolated action" knife attack

    BAMAKO (Reuters) -Mali's interim President Assimi Goita, a special forces colonel who orchestrated two coups in the last year, said he escaped unharmed after an assailant attempted to stab him during prayers at a mosque in the capital Bamako on Tuesday. Mali, the theatre of French-supported operations against al-Qaeda and Islamic State-linked insurgents for a decade, was thrown into political turmoil after a military junta led by Goita toppled President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in August 2020.

  • Blue Origin now has a 100% safety record for human flight - that's safer than a job as a truck driver or warehouse worker

    According to US labor statistics, roughly 5,000 workers die each year, compared with 15 astronauts who have died in the history of US spaceflight.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street set to tumble at open as virus surge sparks recovery worries

    (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

  • Editorial: 18-year-olds shouldn't have the right to buy guns

    A federal appeals court ruled that laws can't keep 18- to 20-year-olds from buying guns. But age restrictions for something this dangerous make perfect sense.

  • Stabbing attempt on Mali interim president

    Two armed men, including one who wielded a knife, attacked Mali's interim president Assimi Goita on Tuesday in the great mosque in the capital Bamako, an AFP journalist saw.

  • Nike could run out of sneakers made in Vietnam following COVID spike: S&P Global

    According to a new analysis from Panjiva, the supply chain research unit of S&P Global Market Intelligence, Nike, may run out of Vietnamese-made sneakers due to a halt in production at 3 Vietnam plans due to rising COVID-19 infections in the region.

  • Foreign missions in Afghanistan call for Taliban ceasefire

    KABUL (Reuters) -Fifteen diplomatic missions and the NATO representative in Afghanistan urged the Taliban on Monday to halt their military offensives, just hours after the insurgents and the Afghan government failed to agree on a ceasefire at talks in Doha. A delegation of Afghan leaders met the Taliban's political leadership in the Qatari capital over the weekend. "This Eid al-Adha, the Taliban should lay down their weapons for good and show the world their commitment to the peace process," the 15 missions and the NATO representative said, referring to Tuesday's Muslim holiday in Afghanistan.

  • Great News, Ice Cream Is On The List Of The Healthiest Menu Items At Dairy Queen

    Because you can't go to DQ and leave without at least one scoop. Picture this: It’s a hot summer day and you’re absolutely *craving* some good ice cream and fast food. Remember you can have any food in moderation, but if you're curious, here’s what experts have to say about Dairy Queen’s menu and items to order.

  • Travel firms lose court bid on traffic light list

    Decisions taken by the government on the traffic light travel list were not unlawful, judges rule.

  • Experts: Explosion of home security, game cameras leads to spike in wildlife sightings

    “Cougars coming around homes is not a new thing, but there is certainly more awareness now that we have 24-hour surveillance.”

  • 'We lost': U.S. veteran laments Afghanistan war

    Jason Lilley was a special operations forces Marine Raider in Afghanistan who fought in multiple battles during America’s longest war. Now home in Garden Grove, California, the 41-year-old has been reflecting on President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan after a nearly 20-year conflict… expressing his love for his country, but also dismay over the more than 3,500 U.S. and allied military deaths for a mission he says was a failure. "One hundred percent, we lost the war. The whole point was to get rid of the Taliban. We didn't do that. I mean, really, make it really simple. Did we do that? No." Lilley said he deployed believing the U.S. was there to defeat the enemy, stimulate the economy and uplift Afghanistan as a whole. In total he spent almost 16 years on the front lines of America's Global War on Terror. He now compares the war in Afghanistan to Vietnam - saying both conflicts had no clear objective, multiple U.S. presidents in charge, and a fierce, non-uniformed enemy. “Was it really worth it? You know, I don't think it was on both sides. I mean, honestly, like, war should be avoided at all time." That’s quite a turnaround for the grandson of a World War Two fighter who was raised on “Rambo” movies. “It's not black and white. There's definitely thick gray. So, you know, over there for nine months and then countless fights, you know, you start to question like, what good are we actually doing?" The war also resulted in the deaths of at least 66,000 Afghan troops, more than 47,000 Afghan civilians – with nearly 3 million Afghans forced to flee. Biden says the Afghan people must now decide their own future. The withdrawal has bipartisan support. Lilley is now vice president of the veteran-operated Reel Warrior Foundation, which helps veterans re-adapt to civilian life by taking them on fishing trips. He says he has seen several mental health counselors to help him work through his feelings of betrayal."There was a point where I couldn't even look at the flag, I mean, it took me a few years to really let go of my anger and like I don't want to say I felt used, but I did at the same time.” When asked about Lilley’s comments, U.S. Central Command had no comment.Lilley's opinions are his own and some veterans differ, just as the American public has different opinions about a war that in 2011 led to U.S. Navy SEALS killing al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in Pakistan. But Lilley hopes his perspective can help inform the country about the costs of entering war. "Don't rush into the racket of war, into the machine of making money. At the end of the day, I think, I hope we need to learn from this."

  • Velodyne Lidar CEO to step down, shares drop

    San Jose, California-based Velodyne will be led by a team consisting of several members of the senior leadership while it searches for a successor, it said. The company did not give a reason for Gopalan's departure, and reiterated its fiscal 2021 revenue outlook of between $77 million and $94 million. Velodyne did not immediately respond to a request seeking details on Gopalan's exit.

  • Aurora CEO on going public via SPAC, the future of self-driving vehicles

    Self-driving technology company Aurora has agreed to go public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company, Reinvent Technology Partners Y. Chris Urmson, Co-founder and CEO of Aurora, and Michael Thompson, Chief Executive Officer and Director at Reinvent Technology Partners Y, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.&nbsp;

  • Women make up nearly a third of financial service firm boards, report says

    The proportion of women on the board at 200 of Britain's top financial firms has risen to nearly a third in the five years since the government launched an initiative to improve gender balance in the sector, a report on Monday said. Since the launch of the HM Treasury Women in Finance Charter in March 2016, the number of women on the board at the companies had risen to 32% from 23%, think tank New Financial said in a review of the charter's impact. Female representation on executive committees, meanwhile, had increased to 22% from 14%, it added.

  • Janney Hauls in Recruits With $1.4 Billion, Adding to Spate of Recent Hires

    Janney Montgomery Scott recently hired three groups of advisors managing approximately $1.4 billion in combined client assets, according to the company. The recruits add to a spate of recent hires at Janney. In the first half of this year, the company picked up 27 financial advisors who collectively managed more than $5.8 billion in assets.

  • Endeavor Appoints Ursula Burns to Board of Directors — Film News In Brief

    Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. announced that Ursula Burns has joined its board of directors. Burns was previously CEO of Xerox Corporation, where she helped move the company to a diversified global business services company. From 2009 to 2016, she served on the White House’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Coalition. In 2016, Burns joined […]