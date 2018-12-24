Here’s What NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Is Telling Us

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, NIKE’s P/E ratio is 53.77. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 1.9%.

How Do I Calculate NIKE’s Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for NIKE:

P/E of 53.77 = $72.37 ÷ $1.35 (Based on the year to November 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each $1 of company earnings. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the ‘E’ will be lower. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others — and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

NIKE’s earnings per share fell by 43% in the last twelve months. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 19% per year over the last three years. This growth rate might warrant a low P/E ratio. This growth rate might warrant a low P/E ratio.

How Does NIKE’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. As you can see below, NIKE has a much higher P/E than the average company (16.4) in the luxury industry.

That means that the market expects NIKE will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting NIKE’s P/E?

The extra options and safety that comes with NIKE’s US$560m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Bottom Line On NIKE’s P/E Ratio

NIKE has a P/E of 53.8. That’s significantly higher than the average in the US market, which is 15.8. The recent drop in earnings per share would make some investors cautious, but the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. If fails to eventuate, the current high P/E could prove to be temporary, as the share price falls.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term.