Nike launches pricey kids' shoes subscription service and calls it 'parent's best friend'

Nike has a new solution for kids' growing feet and changing tastes.

The footwear company announced Monday that it has launched its first children's subscription service, Nike Adventure Club, which it's calling a "parent's best friend."

“In providing footwear, we’re always trying to answer, ‘What do kids want?’” said Dominique Shortell, director of product experience and retention for Nike Adventure Club, in a statement. “But an equally important question is, ‘What kind of experience are we providing for their parents?' We want to make shopping for footwear as convenient as possible for them."

But the service with its three membership plans doesn't come cheap.

Prices range from $20 to $50 a month, and it's designed for children ages 2 to 10 or for kids who wear sizes 4C to 7Y. There are 100 types of Nike and Converse shoes to choose from.

Chick-fil-A gets cheesier: Chicken chain officially adds Mac & Cheese to restaurants nationwide

Back-to-school shopping tips: How to save money on supplies, technology, clothes and more

Yet the price isn’t stopping parents from signing up. Hours after announcing the club, there already is a waiting list.

“We’re backed up with submissions for Nike Adventure Club, so we've added you to our waitlist,” the Nike Adventure Club website says when entering for more information. “Expect an email soon with your exclusive access link to join our club.”

The subscription service also comes with adventure guides, filled with outdoor games and activities that parents can do with their kids, Nike said in its announcement.

“We see Nike Adventure Club sits as having a unique place within Nike, and not just for it being the first sneaker club for kids,” says Dave Cobban, vice president of Nike Adventure Club, in a statement. “It provides a wide range of options for kids, while at the same time, it removes a friction point for parents who are shopping on their behalf.”

Nike had tested the program for two years as a pilot under the name “EasyKicks,” which had 10,000 members.

The $20-a-month plan adds up to $240 a year for four pairs of shoes. The $30-a-month plan costs $360 a year for six pairs of shoes while the $50 plan, which adds up to $600 a year, includes 12 shoes. Essentially the lower tier plans cost $60 per pair, or $10 more than the $50 plan.

The average cost of a pair of kids' Nike shoes can vary depending on retailer and shoe but on Monday Amazon and Dicks Sporting Goods had several pairs of shoes for under $40.

According to the American Podiatric Medical Association, children’s shoe and sock sizes may change every few months as a child’s feet grows.

Children aged 1-3 often need shoes replaced every 3-3½ months, while kids aged 3-10 often need shoes replaced every 5-5½ months, according to www.fittingchildrenshoes.com.

Nike also says it will recycle the shoes sent back and will ground them up to be used in play surfaces.

How the program works

Nike Adventure Club serves kids through sizes 4C to 7Y.

Choose from three tiers of subscription services, ranging from four pairs a year to 12 pairs a year. You’re free to upgrade, downgrade or pause your subscription at any time.

Choose from more than 100 different sneaker styles, ranging across the spectrum of performance and sportswear.

If you like the shoe, you can keep the pair. If you’re ready to replace it, send it back and Adventure Club will send the next pair of your choosing. Nike Adventure Club will either donate or recycle the returned sneaker.

Source: Nike Adventure Club, www.nikeadventureclub.com

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nike Adventure Club: Nike has new kids subscription but it's not cheap