Nike launches shoes for 'everyday heroes' in nursing, medical professions

The new Nike Air Zoom Pulse seeks to make 12-hour hospital shifts a little easier.

The sports apparel giant unveiled its sneaker aimed at "everyday heroes" in the medical profession such as nurses, doctors and home health providers.

"Nurses, for example, walk approximately four to five miles and sit for less than an hour during the course of a 12-hour shift," Nike said in a statement. "The work is physically and mentally demanding. The design for the Air Zoom Pulse tackles those challenges with simplicity in mind."

The product was tested at the OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland, Oregon. The company learned how to meet the demands of health care workers to craft the sneakers.

To save time, the shoe has elastic straps that make it easy to put on with one hand. They’re easy to clean, thanks to the laceless upper made of synthetic polyurethane-coated material. The coated toe box protects against spills.

Pulse comes with a full-rubber outsole, a flexible drop-in midsole and a secure heel fit.

The sneakers are set to drop in December, according to Nike.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nike Air Zoom Pulse: Shoes for 'everyday heroes' like nurses, docs