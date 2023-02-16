Nike members can save an extra 25% on shoes hoodies and sweatpants before Presidents Day

You'll love these deals on Nike shoes, hoodies and sweatpants—members save an extra 25%.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Right now, you can save an extra 25% on popular Nike shoes, hoodies and more at the brand's big sale. Nike members have access to this exclusive deal and did we mention that it is free to join the rewards program? Whether you're shopping for new Nike dunks or a cozy sweatshirt for winter, these early Presidents Day deals feel like a perfect fit.

Shop the Nike sale

Through Monday, February 20, Nike members can save an extra 25% on Nike shoes, sweatpants, hoodies and more with coupon code MEMBER25 at checkout. It is free to join Nike's reward program—simply enter your email address and you'll receive free shipping on all orders, access to member-exclusive drops and more cool perks. Not a member? You can save an extra 20% on select styles with coupon code JOIN20.

You'll love these deals on Nike shoes, hoodies and sweatpants—members can save an extra 25% today.

Need a good pair of men’s running shoes? Take a look at the Nike Pegasus 39 Women's Road Running Shoes. Normally $135, Nike members can use coupon code MEMBER25 to save 25% and ring up for just $76.47. Between the underfoot cushioning and 2 Zoom Air units to add a little extra spring to your step, these running shoes are both comfortable and super supportive. Plus, we love the subtle touch of leopard print behind the laces.

►Apple TV+: Catch up on 'Ted Lasso' before season 3 airs in March

►Presidents Day appliance deals: Shop the Best Buy appliance sale for the deepest discounts

With the weather getting colder everyday, there’s nothing better than a super comfy jacket to keep you warm. The Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Women's Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket effortlessly manages your body heat in colder temperatures, is water-repellent and is made with at least 50% recycled polyester fibers. Originally $135, Nike members can use coupon code MEMBER25 to save an extra 25% on this already-reduced jacket. Join now to scoop this Nike jacket for just $86.22.

Story continues

The countdown to Presidents Day 2023 is on so take advantage of these early deals at this Nike sale for some stellar savings.

Shop the Nike sale

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Nike shoes: Save an extra 25% on Nike sneakers, clothing and more at this sale