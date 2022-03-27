Nike: Now With a Much More Reasonable Valuation

Shares of athletic shoewear and apparel giant Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) are more than 26% off of their 52-week high at the moment. With the stock firmly in bear market territory, some investors might think that Nike is no longer the growth name that it used to be.

Before rushing to the exits, though, I believe investors should look at Nikes most recent earnings announcement, which showed results that were above what Wall Street analysts had anticipated.





The decline from the 52-week high has also greatly improved the valuation, especially when considering earnings estimates for the next fiscal year. The outsized gains from the "Covid stock" bubble were always going to be temporary. Lets look closer at Nike and its latest quarter to see why I believe the stock is now back in value territory.

Quarter highlights

Lets first consider the companys quarterly performance. Nike reported earnings results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2022 on March 21. Revenue grew 5% to $10.9 billion, which was $262 million higher than expected by analysts. Excluding currency exchange, revenue was up 8% year-over-year. Earnings per share of 87 cents was 3 cents, or 3.3%, lower than the prior year, but came in 15 cents above estimates.

All product types experienced growth. In order of total revenue contribution, Footwear, Apparel and Equipment improved 2%, 9% and 32%, respectively.

Nearly all regions also showed improvement as well, though Greater China was lower by 5%, mostly due to weakness in apparel sales. Greater China is one of the companys most important growth regions. Leadership stated that some of this decrease was due to Covid-related restrictions in the region.

These declines were more than offset by a 11% gain in Asia Pacific and Latin America and high single-digit gains in the North America and Europe, Middle East and Africa regions.

Story continues

Nike Direct sales grew 15% to $4.6 billion and represented more than 42% of total sales. Nike Brand Digital grew 19%, or 22% when excluding currency exchange. North America was up a hearty 33% as the companys investment in this area continues to bear fruit.

The gross margin expanded 100 basis points to 46.6%; this was also 10 basis points better than the analyst community had expected.

Takeaways

Nikes quarter easily topped what the market had anticipated. Earnings per share likely wouldve been higher, and an improvement from the prior year, if not for an effective tax rate of 16.4% compared to 11.4% in the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Expenses did increase 13% to $3.4 billion, but some of this was a result of investment in advertisement and digital marketing. Technology investments and higher wages also contributed to this increase in expenses.

The positive takeaway is that Nike still expanded its margins despite the headwind of higher expenses. The company was able to do so because markdowns have been much more limited, speaking to the demand for product offerings.

Nike Direct and Nike Brand Digital are becoming increasingly more important for the company. While wholesale revenue was up just 1% for the quarter, these two channels are really providing much of the lift in Nikes business.

Nike does have some issues. Foremost is the recent results in Great China, where lockdowns and consumers favoring China-based apparel retailers in recent months serve as headwinds. The region was down a mid-single-digit figure during the third quarter, but this was a sequential improvement from the second quarters 20% decrease. The region was also in positive territory as recently as the first quarter, so perhaps Nike is already seeing the worst of the drop in Greater China.

This is something to watch as the region was forecasted to grow in the low double-digits for the next decade. A return to growth here, coupled with the gains in other regions, would be a significant tailwind to the company.

The other item of note is that supply chain disruptions continue to be an issue, but this has been a headwind for many retailers. Inventories were up 15% to just under $8 billion in part because of longer lead times. The fact that Nike isnt having to mark down merchandise means that the company is seeing close to full retail price on its products and reflects the strong demand that consumers have for the companys products.

Valuation analysis

According to Yahoo Finance, analysts expect Nike to earn $3.72 per share in fiscal year 2022. With the stock trading at close to $134, this implies a forward price-earnings ratio of 36.

Nike has often traded with a rich multiple, averaging more than 32 times earnings over the last five years. The company has been a fast-growing name, though many might consider the multiple highly expensive. The last time I looked at the stock, Nike was trading above 46 times earnings, so the current projected multiple is considerably less expensive

Looking out further, Nike is projected to earn $4.63 per share in fiscal year 2023. Using the next fiscal years estimates, Nike is trading at a forward price-earnings ratio of 28.9. This is a much more reasonable valuation relative to the stocks medium-term historical average.

Nikes valuation also looks much better than it has in some time looking at the GuruFocus Value chart.

Nike: Now With a Much More Reasonable Valuation

With a GF Value of $118.78, Nike has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13 as of Fridays close. This does put the stock into modestly overvalued territory. However, looking at the chart above shows that this is one of the most attractive valuations that Nike has seen in quite some time.

Final thoughts

Nike produced a quarter of solid revenue growth even as Greater China was once again a drag on results. The good news is that the decline in this important region slowed significantly on a sequential basis. Bottom-line results were impacted by a higher tax rate and increased expenses, but gross margin expansion shows the strength of the companys business.

Even after the stock was up more 6% following the earnings release, Nikes valuation on this years estimates is much closer to the average over the last five years. The valuation looks even better when considering next years earnings forecast and the price-to-GF-Value ratio.

To be clear, I still think Nike is trading with a premium multiple, but the company is performing well almost everywhere in its business. With share now trading below their five-year average valuation based on fiscal 2023 estimates, I believe Nike could be an attractive value stock, since a premium company deserves a premium valuation.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

