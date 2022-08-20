Is NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is NIKE's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that NIKE had US$9.43b in debt in May 2022; about the same as the year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$13.0b in cash, so it actually has US$3.57b net cash.

How Healthy Is NIKE's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, NIKE had liabilities of US$10.7b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$14.3b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$13.0b as well as receivables valued at US$4.67b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$7.38b.

Given NIKE has a humongous market capitalization of US$177.5b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. While it does have liabilities worth noting, NIKE also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

But the other side of the story is that NIKE saw its EBIT decline by 7.7% over the last year. If earnings continue to decline at that rate the company may have increasing difficulty managing its debt load. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine NIKE's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. NIKE may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the most recent three years, NIKE recorded free cash flow worth 69% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that NIKE has US$3.57b in net cash. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$4.4b, being 69% of its EBIT. So we don't have any problem with NIKE's use of debt. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of NIKE's earnings per share history for free.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

