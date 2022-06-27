Nike profits dip on lower sales in North America, China

·1 min read

Lower sales in North America and China dented Nike's quarterly results as the sports giant on Monday projected modest revenue growth amid the strong dollar, rising inflation and other headwinds.

The Oregon company -- which has enjoyed strong pricing at times during the pandemic but also faced Covid-19 factory lockdowns in Asia that have crimped its inventories -- reported lower profits for its fiscal fourth quarter.

For the quarter ending May 31, Nike reported profits of $1.4 billion, down five percent from the prior year on a one percent dip in revenues to $12.2 percent.

Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, a retail consultancy, said the results were "reasonably good" but with some unfortunate "devils in details."

These include the tough North American inflationary environment, which has led some consumers to cut back on discretionary investments.

Another issue is China where lockdowns "are creating sudden swings in consumer behavior," Saunders said in a note.

"In theory there should be a recover as China reopens, but this could quickly be reversed if further lockdowns are imposed."

Shares retreated as Nike forecast revenues of flat to "slightly up" in the coming quarter.

Nike Chief Financial Officer Matthew Friend said the company was monitoring consumer behavior over "implications of high inflation" and adopting a "cautious approach" to Greater China given the country's restrictive Covid-19 policies.

Friend also said the forecast reflects a drag from the strong dollar in overseas markets, as well as the continued hit from lofty freight costs and supply chain investments.

Shares dropped 3.0 percent to $107.20 in after-hours trading.

jmb/md

Recommended Stories

  • Nike Posts Flat Sales, Jump in Inventories

    Declining revenues in North America and China offset gains in Europe. The results were better than Wall Street analysts had predicted.

  • Earnings Wrap: Nike Reports Q4 & Fiscal 2022 Results + More

    Footwear brands and retailers are reporting Q1 results. Stay on top of all the earnings news here.

  • Nike Direct-to-consumer Sales Help Counter China Declines

    Nike Direct has been a bright spot in challenging time for the sports giant.

  • Nike Stock Is Rising. Earnings Beat Estimates.

    Athletic-apparel giant Nike beat analysts' estimates for the fiscal fourth quarter on the top and bottom lines. Predictably, China revenue slumped.

  • Inflation, earnings, home prices: Economic data to watch this week

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova joins the Live show to break down economic data to watch for this week.&nbsp;

  • Nike Stock Slumps After Q4 Earnings Beat, $18 Billion Share Buyback

    "Nike's results this fiscal year are a testament to the unmatched strength of our brands and our deep connection with consumers," said CEO John Donahoe.

  • Nike Skids on Downbeat Guidance Driven By Cautious China Stance

    (Bloomberg) -- Nike Inc. shares fell as the world’s largest sportswear company offered a downbeat full-year forecast for gross margin and said it was being cautious in its outlook for the vital China market.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesJan. 6 Panel Sets Surprise Hearing as New Evidence EmergesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decisi

  • Markets close with losses, energy and utilities lead, Chinese stocks lean to the upside

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Emily McCormick breaks down the market and sector actions heading into the close, in addition to looking at Nasdaq leaders and Chinese tech stocks.

  • Trump-Tied SPAC Tumbles After Disclosing Grand Jury Subpoena

    (Bloomberg) -- Digital World Acquisition Corp., the special purpose acquisition company merging with Trump Media & Technology Group, tumbled after disclosing that a federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York issued subpoenas to the company and members of its board of directors. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesJan. 6

  • ‘We have a whole lot more to go down’: Suze Orman thinks we’re headed for a recession and warns that things may get a ‘little bit ugly.’ Here's what she likes for safety

    Suze is bearish — but not on everything.

  • Cedar Point parent sells California park land; plans park's closure

    Cedar Fair plans to use proceeds from the land sale to speed up corporate strategies including resuming quarterly distributions to unit holders.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The headlines have been busy recently about the heavy losses markets have taken this year, and that we’re in bear territory. But the real story of this year’s stock action isn’t so much the losses as it is the volatility. The wide swings in trading from day to day or week to week, overlaid on the downward trend, have generated more than their share of investor confusion. In times like these, when the trends are conflicting and the forecasts uncertain, the investing greats can serve as a source o

  • $3,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Help Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    Take a 10-year outlook and tune out the short-term noise to build a fortune with these top growth stocks.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 10% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks with over 10% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks’ past performance and latest trading trends, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 10% Yield. Dividend stocks are in the limelight these days as risk of a recession grows and investors […]

  • 2 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett may not be a fan of stock splits when it comes to some stock classes of his own company, Berkshire Hathaway, but several notable names have been going down this route recently. It is believed that the increased accessibility following a split can boost the retail demand for a company's shares, and thereby lead to an increase in the stock price. Warren Buffett's top holding, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), executed a stock split in August 2020.

  • Why Carvana Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Shares of the online car-buying company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were plunging this morning, likely after a Barron's article published over the weekend said that the company, in some cases, sold cars before it even had the title to them. Barron's said in its reporting that Carvana was selling cars too quickly during the pandemic, when demand for buying a car online soared, which led to problems in receiving the proper title for vehicles for some customers. Apparently, enough people have experienced this problem that a lawsuit is being brought against the car seller, saying that some customers went years without legally being able to drive vehicles purchased from Carvana.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends These 10 Stocks for Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends for recession. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends for recession, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends These 5 Stocks for Recession. Recession fears have steadily been gathering pace at the stock market over the past few […]

  • Buy-the-dippers, take note: Wall Street’s most notorious bear sees a stock rally coming

    Morgan Stanley equity strategists, led by the bearish Michael Wilson, say the S&P 500 Index may climb another 5% to 7%—before resuming losses.

  • 11 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at 11 best undervalued stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also read 5 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now. Value investing has long been an investors’ go-to strategy to come atop the broad market and pocket huge profits for themselves and their […]

  • Metals Haven’t Crashed This Hard Since the Great Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Industrial metals are on track for the worst quarter since the 2008 financial crisis as prices are pummeled by recession worries. Copper, the great economic bellwether, has ricocheted into a bear market from a record four months ago, while tin just tumbled 21% in its worst week since a 1980s crisis froze London trading for four years.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep.