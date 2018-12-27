Nike reveals the Epic React Flyknit 2

Nike has unveiled the new Nike Epic React Flyknit 2, the latest update of the popular running shoe.

The new silhouette still features Nike's lightweight Nike React foam, which is softer than previous EVA foam soles and so offers more cushioning and a smoother run, along with better energy return, but it's been updated with colorful uppers for the new year.

The '8-bit' colorway features a simple gray upper, while the bolder 'Pixel' takes inspiration from the '90s tech world with a white-to-lime gradient midsole and bright pink-to-white outsole and a sapphire-blue heel clip.

The Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 '8-bit' releases January 17 for members only, while the 'Pixel' launches January 31 on nike.com and at select Nike stores.