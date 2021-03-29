Nike scrambles to distance itself from Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoes,' which contain human blood

Brendan Morrow
·2 min read
Nike is running away from Lil Nas X's new Satan-themed sneakers as fast as possible.

The company noted it has nothing to do with the "Old Town Road" rapper's controversial new "Satan Shoes" that are being sold on Monday, Nike Air Max 97s that actually contain a drop of human blood in the sole, NBC News reports. The shoes also feature a pentagram pendant and say "Luke 10:18," referencing a Bible verse about Satan.

"We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF," Nike said, per NBC. "Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them."

The streetwear company MSCHF is selling 666 pairs of these "Satan Shoes" on Monday for $1,018 following the release of Lil Nas X's latest music video, which depicts him going to hell. MSCHF previously put out "Jesus Shoes" containing holy water in the sole, according to NBC. Apparently, six MSCHF employees donated the blood to be used for the sole of the Satan Shoes, which was mixed with ink, according to The New York Times.

"Not much blood, actually," Daniel Greenberg, one of the founders of MSCHF, told the Times. "About six of us on the team gave." When asked who collected the blood, exactly, Greenberg simply told the Times, "Uhhhhhh yeah hahah not medical professionals we did it ourselves lol."

As the Satan Shoes stirred up some controversy online, Lil Nas X uploaded a YouTube video with the title "Lil Nas X Apologizes for Satan Shoe" — in which he actually does no such thing, instead just cutting to a clip from his "Montero" music video of himself giving Satan a lap dance.

