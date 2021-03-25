Nike faces social media storm in China over Xinjiang statement

FILE PHOTO: The Nike swoosh logo is seen outside the store on 5th Ave in New York
·2 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Anger with Nike Inc erupted on Chinese social media late on Wednesday after China's netizens spotted a statement from the sporting goods giant saying it was "concerned" about reports of forced labour in Xinjiang and that it does not use cotton from the region.

Topics around the Nike statement were among the highest trending on China's Twitter-like social media Weibo on Thursday, and the social media backlash had a wider fallout.

Popular Chinese actor Wang Yibo terminated his contract as a representative for Nike in response to social media criticism over the company's Xinjiang statement, his agency said on Weibo on Thursday.

It was unclear when Nike had put out the statement, which did not have a date on it. Nike did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"We are concerned about reports of forced labor in, and connected to, the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR)," Nike said in the statement.

"Nike does not source products from the XUAR and we have confirmed with our contract suppliers that they are not using textiles or spun yarn from the region."

The social media fallout comes as relations between the United States and China have deteriorated in recent years.

In the latest development, the United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada on Monday imposed sanctions on Chinese officials for alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang. China retaliated with sanctions on European lawmakers and institutions.

Earlier this week, at least one Chinese online retailer appeared to drop H&M's products amid social media attacks on the Swedish company for saying it was "deeply concerned" about reports of forced labour in Xinjiang.

Activists and some Western politicians accuse China of using torture, forced labour and sterilisations in Xinjiang. China has denied these claims and says it is providing vocational training, and that its measures are needed to fight extremism.

Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the state-run Global Times urged Western companies on Wednesday to be "highly cautious" and not to "suppress China's Xinjiang" in a social media post.

To do so would "undoubtedly arouse the anger of the Chinese public," he added. He did not single out any companies.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Recommended Stories

  • Old H&M comment on 'forced labour' in China's Xinjiang raises online storm

    At least one Chinese online retailer appeared to drop H&M's products amid social media attacks on the Swedish company for saying it was "deeply concerned" about reports of forced labour in the farwestern region of Xinjiang. The European Union, United States, Britain and Canada on Monday imposed sanctions on Chinese officials accusing them of human rights abuses in Xinjiang. China retaliated with sanctions on European lawmakers and institutions.

  • Developing: Nike, Uniqlo, Adidas Too Face Backlash over Xinjiang Cotton Ban

    H&M's blackout in China has extended to maps and ridesharing apps, meanwhile other brands feel the heat.

  • A year-old H&M statement about Xinjiang cotton is getting fierce blowback in China

    H&M is facing a harsh backlash in China over a year-old statement it made expressing concerns about forced labor in Xinjiang.

  • Factors Setting the Tone for Darden's (DRI) Q3 Earnings

    Darden (DRI) third-quarter fiscal 2021 results are likely to reflect the impact of dismal same-restaurant sales and traffic.

  • Will Walgreens Boots' (WBA) Retail Arm be Dull in Q2 Earnings?

    Walgreens Boots' (WBA) Retail Pharmacy International sales are likely to have remained dull in Q2 on difficult global market scenario.

  • Boeing Shut Out From First Big Defense Deal Under Biden

    Boeing lost a Pentagon contract to develop a new interceptor to protect the U.S. against intercontinental ballistic missiles.

  • Earnings Preview: Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline

    Walgreens (WBA) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Chinese Government Attacks H&M Over Statement On Xinjiang Forced Labor: Report

    The Swedish multinational clothing retailer H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTC: HMRZF) has come under attack by the Chinese government in connection to a statement on the company’s website about its decision to stop sourcing cotton from Xinjiang following reports of forced labor from the region. What Happened: According to a New York Times report, H&M posted a statement on its website last September stating the company was “deeply concerned by reports from civil society organizations and media that include accusations of forced labor and discrimination of ethno-religious minorities” in Xinjiang, adding it would no longer procure cotton from the region. The H&M statement alluded to the Muslim Uyghur minority in Xinjiang, who have been the subject of increased persecution by the Chinese government, with some human rights organizations equating Chinese policies against this demographic with genocide. Although the statement was posted months ago, it has suddenly sparked a furor within the Chinese government. The People’s Liberation Army used its Weibo social media account to denounce H&M as “ignorant and arrogant” and the Communist Youth League (CYL), an organization within the ruling Communist Party, also went on Weibo to berate H&M for “finding faults with Xinjiang cotton.” “Want to make money in China while spreading false rumors and boycotting Xinjiang cotton? Wishful thinking!” the CYL said in a post. Four Chinese e-commerce sites — Jingdong, Pinduoduo, Taobao and Tmall — have abruptly removed H&M merchandise from their respective platforms. China represents H&M’s fourth-largest market and accounted for 5.2% of its 2020 sales. Related Link: Airbnb Called Upon By Human Rights Groups To Drop Sponsorship Of 2022 Winter Olympics in China What Happens Next: H&M China sought to do damage control with a Weibo posting that insisted the parent company did not “represent any political position,” adding its cotton is sourced from third parties and not directly from regional suppliers. “H&M Group respects Chinese consumers as always,” the company said. “We are committed to long-term investment and development in China.” According to the non-governmental agency ChinaAid, up to 1.8 million Uyghurs and other ethnic and religious minorities have been imprisoned, tortured and enslaved in Xinjiang and are being forced to manufacture goods for multinational retailers. In March 2020, the U.S. Congressional-Executive Commission on China issued a report that identified companies suspected of profiting from Uyghur forced labor in Xinjiang, including Adidas ADR (OTC: ADDYY), Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB), Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO), Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST), Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) and Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE). Very few multinational corporations have spoken openly about the treatment of China’s Uyghur population, but this month two prominent companies found themselves directly addressing the issue of China’s treatment of its Uyghur population. Last week, Bloomberg reported that Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) severed ties with Chinese component supplier Ofilm Group Co. over its alleged role in Xinjiang’s forced labor camps. And earlier today, the Washington Post reported Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) disrupted a China-based espionage campaign that attempted to spy on Uyghur Muslim journalists, dissidents and activists living in the U.S. and other countries. Related Link: Musk Says Tesla Would Be 'Shut Down' If Its Cars Were Used To Spy In China (Photo courtesy MediaPhoto.org / Wikimedia Commons.) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLockheed And Northrop Grumman Receive Contracts For Missile Defense ProgramContainer Ship Runs Aground In Suez Canal, Blocking Waterway Traffic© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Is Near Buy Zone, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. But is it a good buy? Here's what the earnings and chart show for Berkshire stock.

  • Yellen sees room for US to borrow, opens door to tax hike

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen believes the U.S. government has more room to borrow, but said higher taxes would likely be required in the long run to finance future spending increases. Yellen appeared Wednesday before the Senate Banking Committee with the Biden administration considering up to $3 trillion in additional spending on infrastructure, green energy, and education. Yellen said her views on borrowing have changed since 2017, when she expressed concerns about a federal debt that was equal to about 75% of the U.S. economy's output at the time.

  • H&M Removed From All Major Chinese Platforms Over Xinjiang Cotton Ban

    PVH Corp., Fast Retailing, Nike, Gap and Inditex had also previously distanced themselves from Xinjiang cotton and could be targeted next.

  • Starbucks Stock Reported Mixed Earnings Results, Is It A Buy Right Now?

    Global coffee giant Starbucks is one of top growth stocks to watch in 2021, but is it a buy in the current stock market rally?

  • Argentina Can’t Repay IMF $45 Billion, Vice President Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina is unable to repay its $45 billion debt with the International Monetary Fund under current negotiating conditions, influential Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner said Wednesday, diminishing the possibility of an agreement with the country’s largest creditor.“We can’t pay because we don’t have the money to pay,” Fernandez de Kirchner said at an event in Buenos Aires, adding that the terms and conditions are “unacceptable.”Fernandez de Kirchner’s comments come after discussions between Economy Minister Martin Guzman and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Washington on Tuesday that what was described by both sides as a “very good meeting.”The hardline stance from Fernandez de Kirchner, who battled with creditors during her eight years in office from 2007 to 2015, may help bury the already diminished prospects for a deal to get done before key midterm elections in October. President Alberto Fernandez leads a broad Peronist coalition, and Fernandez de Kirchner comes from a more radical but important left-wing group.“Key players in the government’s coalition would prefer to be perpetually at war with the Fund,” Benjamin Gedan, director of the Argentina Project at the Wilson Center, a Washington-based think tank. “That attitude is not productive and complicates the economy minister’s efforts to negotiate a new program.”Spokesmen for Argentine President Fernandez and the Economy Ministry didn’t respond to requests for comment.Also on Wednesday, Argentina’s Foreign Ministry announced that the nation is formally leaving the so-called Lima Group of western hemisphere nations who seek a peaceful transition of power from Nicolas Maduro’s government in Venezuela. Moves to isolate Maduro’s government “haven’t led to anything,” and the inclusion of his Venezuelan opposition in the bloc has led to positions that Argentina can’t join, the ministry said in a statement.Read More: IMF Sees Upside in Delaying Argentina Deal After OctoberArgentine dollar bonds maturing in 2030 fell 0.9 cents on the dollar to 34.15 cents on Wednesday. The bonds edged lower after Fernandez de Kirchner’s comments. Argentina restructured its debt with bondholders last year and is still trying to reschedule payments with the Washington-based lender.The cost to protect against losses on Argentina’s debt jumped to the highest level since the country emerged from default last year. Credit-default swaps linked to the nation rose 1 percentage point to an upfront cost of 39 percentage points, according to ICE Data Services. That means it would cost $3.9 million upfront to insure $10 million of Argentina bonds.An IMF spokesperson declined to comment on Fernandez de Kirchner’s remarks.In the speech, Fernandez de Kirchner was flanked by Axel Kicillof, the governor of Buenos Aires Province and her son Maximo, who is a lawmaker. She called on the opposition to help seek better terms from the fund since they are responsible for taking on the debt under former President Mauricio Macri.“We are not saying to not pay the debt,” Fernandez de Kirchner said. “Our political group was the only one that paid the debts of all the other governments. We should make an effort, the ruling party and the opposition, to give us a longer term and a different interest rate on a debt that others have contracted.”Guzman’s visit to Washington this week came after talks yielded little visible progress since they began last September, and after he met with investors in New York last Friday.While IMF negotiators prefer to hash out a deal with Argentina as soon as possible to put the country back on a path to growth, the Fund knows it can’t force the nation’s hand, people familiar with the talks said earlier this month.Officials in Buenos Aires already had been taming expectations on an agreement, with President Fernandez recently saying he doesn’t want to rush talks. He has yet to send a detailed economic plan to the IMF or even top leaders within his coalition -- a key step to move the negotiation forward.Political CalculusFernandez already faced a narrowing political path as the Oct. 24 vote approaches. Announcing an agreement with the Fund, which is likely to include fiscal austerity pledges, could hurt the ruling coalition’s standing in a country where the IMF is usually blamed for its recurrent economic crisis.Argentina faces an economic minefield. The country is just emerging from three years of recession, inflation is projected to hit nearly 50% this year and unemployment is in the double digits. The government’s $65 billion debt restructuring with private creditors last year didn’t boost its credibility, and the bonds are now in junk territory again. The country has no access to foreign credit, forcing it to print money.Now seeking its 22nd IMF program since 1956, Argentina’s fraught history with the lender includes its 2001 financial crisis, when painful budget cuts urged by the Fund failed to avert an economic collapse and debt default. The record agreement in 2018, which failed to lift the economy, also translated into more austerity that led Argentines to vote out a pro-business government and elect Fernandez.“It’s not totally unexpected, this is an electoral year and she is delivering the message to their voting base, and we should expect more of the same from her,” said BBVA strategist William Snead in an interview from New York.(Updates with Lima group departure in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China plans to invite Palestinians and Israelis for talks - Al-Arabiya

    The Chinese government plans to invite Israelis and Palestinians to hold talks in China, Al-Arabiya TV channel quoted Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday as saying in an interview. Wang, who started a Middle East tour this week, also voiced support for a Saudi initiative announced on Monday to end the war in Yemen, according to the Saudi-owned, Dubai-based channel. China has offered itself several times in the past as an alternative to the United States when it comes to mediating between Israelis and Palestinians, coming up with proposals to end their decades-old conflict.

  • H&M faces boycott calls in China for refusing to buy Xinjiang cotton over Uyghur abuse

    Retail chain H&M is facing a potential boycott in China for refusing to use cotton from Xinjiang over concerns about the human rights abuse of Uyghur Muslims in the region.Driving the news: Influential groups with ties to the ruling Chinese Communist Party on Wednesday led an outcry on Weibo, China's version of Twitter, over a statement on the retail giant's website that states it's "deeply concerned" by abuse reports, per Bloomberg. Nike was also attacked on the site for expressing similar concerns, the New York Times notes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: China vowed retaliatory sanctions after the U.S. and other nations imposed sanctions this week against the country's ruling Communist Party for what they've determined is the genocide of Uyghurs and other minority groups in Xinjiang.Now influential groups on Weibo are calling on the government to take action against Western clothing manufacturers.What's happening: The Communist Youth League, a powerful Chinese Communist Party group, said in one post: "Want to make money in China while spreading false rumors and boycotting Xinjiang cotton? Wishful thinking."The group echoed a post by China's army that H&M's policy was "ignorant and arrogant," the NYT notes.State broadcaster CCTV in a statement accused H&M of miscalculating by trying to "play a righteous hero" and that the company "will definitely pay a heavy price for its wrong action.""By Wednesday evening, at least three major Chinese e-commerce platforms — Pinduoduo, Jingdong and Tmall — had removed H&M from search results and withdrawn its products from sale," the Times reports.Meanwhile, two Chinese celebrities who represented H&M announced they're severing ties with the clothing store over its stance as they are against "attempts to smear China," which denies the rights abuse allegations, per Bloomberg.What they're saying: H&M and Nike didn't immediately respond to Axios' request for comment. But H&M China said a post on Weibo that the retailer didn't "represent any political position," that it "respects Chinese consumers" and is "committed to long-term investment and development in China.:More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • SXSW in VR just made me miss the real world even more

    SXSW 2021 was surprisingly lonely in VR -- it just made me miss the real show even more.

  • Syrian-born alleged Boulder shooter shows anyone can ‘assimilate into American culture,’ says Michael Moore

    Reports say alleged shooter’s family had emigrated to the US from Syria in 2002

  • Two men accused of drugging and raping fellow Spring Breaker before she was found dead in Miami beach

    Medical examiner still to determine whether a ‘green pill’ was cause of death

  • MPs call for more sanctions as report reveals China's 'cultural erasure' in Tibet

    British MPs are urging the UK to sanction additional Chinese officials for alleged human rights abuses in both Xinjiang and Tibet, after a new report has claimed a coercive labour program is erasing Tibetan culture and identity. A cross-party group of 15 MPs is calling on the UK to sanction Chen Quanguo, the Communist Party secretary of Xinjiang who previously served in the same capacity in Tibet. The group includes Tim Loughton, chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Tibet; former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith; and Layla Moran, the Liberal Democrat Spokesman for Foreign Affairs. The MPs have written a letter to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, claiming Mr Chen oversaw “the implementation of a heavy-handed repression and surveillance of Tibetan religious and cultural life." A similar programme was later expanded under Mr Chen’s leadership in Xinjiang. His successor in Tibet, Wu Yingjie, “accelerated” a programme of “coercive assimilation” and “is responsible for an intensified crackdown on Tibetan religion,” and should also be sanctioned, according to the letter. Implementing sanctions on both would “send a clear message that the abuses taking place in both the Tibetan and Uyghur regions are unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” the MPs added. The letter cited a new report by the Tibet Advocacy Coalition, a group of organisations focused on Tibet, that described China’s policies in Tibet as a “cradle to grave” system. That system is “imposed from an early age with Tibetan toddlers increasingly being subjected to ideological education in hundreds of new and expanded kindergartens” across the region. It also detailed coercive labour transfer schemes that have affected at least 2.8 million Tibetans over the last five years, according to China’s official statistics. The report claims that Tibetan monks and nuns in ‘re-education’ facilities faced torture, sexual abuse and imprisonment, and that religious practitioners were forced to denounce Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama and memorise propaganda, all of which served to increase Chinese government control and erase Tibetan culture and identity. On Monday, the UK along with the US, Canada and the EU announced sanctions against Chinese officials believed responsible for human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region. Beijing responded immediately with its own sanctions against the EU targeting individuals and entities. China has rejected allegations of human rights violations, with government officials and state media saying that Xinjiang residents were happy and the region’s economy had improved, due to government policies. “Governments around the world should implement targeted sanctions on the Chinese officials responsible for human rights abuses in Tibet,” said Mr Loughton in a statement. “Failure to act will only serve to embolden the Chinese government’s brutal persecution of not only Tibetans, but also Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Christians and other religious and ethnic minorities across China.”

  • ‘Fire this corrupt man’: USPS chief Louis DeJoy unveils mail rollbacks as Democrats demand his removal

    US Postal Service proposes longer first-class mail delivery, shorter office hours and higher postage prices