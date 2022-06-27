Nike Skids on Downbeat Guidance Driven By Cautious China Stance

(Bloomberg) -- Nike Inc. shares fell as the world’s largest sportswear company offered a downbeat full-year forecast for gross margin and said it was being cautious in its outlook for the vital China market.

The retailer said it expects gross margin to be flat to down 50 basis points, after it reported results that surpassed analysts’ estimates and overcame supply-chain pressures that have persisted for many months. Management also expects revenue to grow by a percentage in the low double digits this fiscal year.

Sales in the Greater China region, where Nike has struggled over the past year, fell 20% in the quarter at constant currencies and missed analysts’ estimates. Covid-19 shutdowns hurt its business there last quarter, but executives said Monday on a conference call with analysts that it still sees China as a long-term growth market and will continue to invest in the region.

“We did take a cautious approach to Greater China,” Chief Financial Officer Matt Friend said on a conference call with analysts. “And we’re doing that as we look at what disrupted our performance in the fourth quarter.”

Nike said over 60% of its business in China was affected by Covid disruptions across more than 100 cities. Its central logistics center took three weeks to return to 100% capacity.

Shares dropped as much as 3.5% in after-market trading on Monday. The stock had been down 34% this year through the day’s close.

Global sales rose 3% on a constant-currency basis for the quarter ended May 31, to $12.2 billion. Analysts had expected $12.13 billion, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Meanwhile, constant-currency revenue jumped 20% in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and 24% in Asia Pacific and Latin America, countering declines in North America and China.

Chief Executive Officer John Donahoe had pulled back wholesale accounts in recent years to refocus Nike on its own e-commerce while investing in the partners that remain, such as Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. Direct-to-consumer revenue rose 15%, excluding currency effects.

Production issues due to Covid-related factory shutdowns have been resolved, but the shipping logjams that continue to stifle international trade routes are still troubling Nike. Inventory swelled 23%, with the company saying many items were stuck in transit.

