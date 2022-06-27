Nike Skids on Downbeat Guidance Driven By Cautious China Stance

Nike Skids on Downbeat Guidance Driven By Cautious China Stance
Kim Bhasin
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Nike Inc. shares fell as the world’s largest sportswear company offered a downbeat full-year forecast for gross margin and said it was being cautious in its outlook for the vital China market.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The retailer said it expects gross margin to be flat to down 50 basis points, after it reported results that surpassed analysts’ estimates and overcame supply-chain pressures that have persisted for many months. Management also expects revenue to grow by a percentage in the low double digits this fiscal year.

Sales in the Greater China region, where Nike has struggled over the past year, fell 20% in the quarter at constant currencies and missed analysts’ estimates. Covid-19 shutdowns hurt its business there last quarter, but executives said Monday on a conference call with analysts that it still sees China as a long-term growth market and will continue to invest in the region.

“We did take a cautious approach to Greater China,” Chief Financial Officer Matt Friend said on a conference call with analysts. “And we’re doing that as we look at what disrupted our performance in the fourth quarter.”

Nike said over 60% of its business in China was affected by Covid disruptions across more than 100 cities. Its central logistics center took three weeks to return to 100% capacity.

Shares dropped as much as 3.5% in after-market trading on Monday. The stock had been down 34% this year through the day’s close.

Global sales rose 3% on a constant-currency basis for the quarter ended May 31, to $12.2 billion. Analysts had expected $12.13 billion, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Meanwhile, constant-currency revenue jumped 20% in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and 24% in Asia Pacific and Latin America, countering declines in North America and China.

Chief Executive Officer John Donahoe had pulled back wholesale accounts in recent years to refocus Nike on its own e-commerce while investing in the partners that remain, such as Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. Direct-to-consumer revenue rose 15%, excluding currency effects.

Production issues due to Covid-related factory shutdowns have been resolved, but the shipping logjams that continue to stifle international trade routes are still troubling Nike. Inventory swelled 23%, with the company saying many items were stuck in transit.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Nike Posts Flat Sales, Jump in Inventories

    Declining revenues in North America and China offset gains in Europe. The results were better than Wall Street analysts had predicted.

  • Nike Stock Slumps After Q4 Earnings Beat, $18 Billion Share Buyback

    "Nike's results this fiscal year are a testament to the unmatched strength of our brands and our deep connection with consumers," said CEO John Donahoe.

  • Three takeaways from Nike’s fourth-quarter and annual earnings report

    Nike on Monday reported fourth-quarter and full-year earnings above analyst expectations, with $12.2 billion in quarterly sales and $46.7 billion in annual sales for the year ended May 31. As the footwear and apparel giant (NYSE: NKE) adjusts to record breaking inflation, here are three takeaways from its quarterly earnings investors call. Nike brands’ digital sales grew 15% in the fourth quarter driven by specific successes with Jordan and Converse.

  • Stock Rally Faltering Amid Higher Treasury Yields: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia look set for a soft start on Tuesday after a global bounce from a bear market stalled in the US amid a climb in crude oil prices and Treasury yields. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesJan. 6 Panel Sets Surprise Hearing as New Evidence EmergesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’

  • Nike earnings show “strength the consumer willing to spend” on athletic wear, analyst says

    Tigress Financial Partners CIO Ivan Feinseth analyzes Nike's Q4 earnings report and its announced share buyback program, the impact China's COVID lockdowns had on retail supply chains, and how the athletic apparel brand manages its inventories.

  • Frontier Group sees a deal with Spirit Airlines after revised offer

    Frontier Group Holdings Chief Executive Barry Biffle said on Monday the company's revised offer for Spirit Airlines Inc will be enough to secure a merger deal with the ultra-low-cost carrier. Frontier has been vying with JetBlue Airways Corp to acquire Spirit. Denver-based Frontier last week bumped up the cash component of its offer for Spirit by $2 per share to $4.13 per share and agreed to prepay $2.22 per share as a cash dividend to Spirit stockholders following approval of the transaction.

  • Crypto Exchange CoinFlex to Issue Tokens After Withdrawal Freeze

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrency exchange CoinFlex plans to raise funds by issuing a new token that will offer a 20% annual return, in an effort to resume withdrawals after a client failed to repay a $47 million debt. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesJan. 6 Panel Sets Surprise Hearing as New Evidence EmergesRep. Mary Miller Calls Ro

  • Nike beats on earnings, company board authorizes $188 billion buyback program

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre looks at Nike's stock following its Q4 earnings beat, along with its share buyback program its company board announced.

  • McDonald’s Names New CFO, Promoting From Within

    The fast-food company has tapped a new finance chief as it works to revamp its U.S. franchise system and manage high inflation.

  • TBJ Plus: Missing Carolina man's boat found across the Atlantic; Training day in Raleigh; McDonald's still dominates

    Active shooter training held today in Raleigh; the boat of missing Carolina Beach man found near Portugal; McDonald's crushes competition in new list.

  • Nike Direct-to-consumer Sales Help Counter China Declines

    Nike Direct has been a bright spot in challenging time for the sports giant.

  • Will We Ever Receive Stimulus Checks Again?

    The inflation drama that continues to make daily life more expensive comes with an impossible Catch-22. Average people -- particularly low-income families -- need financial assistance to cope with...

  • Nike Q4 Beats Analyst Expectations Despite Russia Exit, China Pressures

    Shares were up slightly in after hour trading.

  • Oklahoma reaches $250 million opioid settlement with drug distributors

    Oklahoma has reached a $250 million settlement with AmerisourceBergen Corp, Cardinal Health Inc and McKesson Corp to resolve allegations the drug distributors contributed to the opioid epidemic in the state, Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor said on Monday.

  • A $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the Core

    (Bloomberg) -- For a generation of alienated techies, crypto's all-for-one ethos was its biggest draw. Now panic is spreading across this universe — and that same ethos is posing what may be the biggest threat yet to its survival.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesJan. 6 Panel Sets Surprise Hearing as New Evidence EmergesRep. Mary

  • Let's Check Nike's Charts Ahead of Monday's Earnings

    In our June 6 review of the shares of Nike , we wrote, "Continue to hold longs from our May recommendation..." The apparel maker is set to report their latest quarterly numbers after the close of trading Monday so let's check the charts again. In this daily bar chart of NKE, below, we can see that prices have tested the $105 area at least three times in recent weeks.

  • UiPath Plans Job Cuts: All You Need To Know

    UiPath, Inc (NYSE: PATH) approved restructuring actions to manage its operating expenses. The measures will likely include an overall reduction of 5% of its global workforce of 4,200 as of April 30. Most layoffs will likely occur by the end of the Q2 of 2023. The company estimates it will incur approximately $15 million in restructuring expenses. UiPath reiterated its earnings guidance set on June 1. UiPath sees Q2 revenue of $229 million - $231 million, below the consensus of $231.1 million; No

  • US stocks fall after choppy session as markets fail to follow up on big weekly rebound

    As Moscow defaulted on its sovereign debt for the first time since 1918, G7 leaders discussed a possible price cap on Russian oil.

  • Crypto Hedge Funds, Traders Short Tether After UST’s Implosion: Report

    The positions are worth at least “hundreds of millions” of dollars in notional value, one trader said.

  • Trump-Tied SPAC Tumbles After Disclosing Grand Jury Subpoena

    (Bloomberg) -- Digital World Acquisition Corp., the special purpose acquisition company merging with Trump Media & Technology Group, tumbled after disclosing that a federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York issued subpoenas to the company and members of its board of directors. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesJan. 6