Nike Slips on Fiscal 3rd-Quarter Revenue Miss

Shares of Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) declined approximately 2% in aftermarket trading on Thursday following the release of its fiscal third-quarter earnings results.

For the quarter ending Feb. 28, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sports apparel giant reported net income of $1.449 billion, or 90 cents in diluted earnings per share, compared with net income of $847 million, or 53 cents in earnings per share, in the prior-year quarter.


Coronavirus-related disruption drags down North American and European sales

Nike reported quarterly revenue of $10.357 billion, underperforming the Refinitiv consensus estimate of $11.02 billion despite reflecting a 3% increase from fiscal third-quarter 2020 revenue of $10.104 billion.

The company said coronavirus-related disruption hindered revenue performance, especially in the North American and Europe, Middle East and African regions. EMEA physical retail sales declined as 45% of Nike-owned stores were shut down due to Covid-19 lockdown measures.

North American revenues tumbled 11% on a currency-neutral basis, driven primarily by global container shortages and U.S. port congestion, delaying the flow of inventory by more than three weeks and thus slowing down wholesale shipments.

Stock slides in aftermarket trading

Shares of Nike traded around $139.50, down over 2% from the closing price of $143.17. Despite this, the stock is significantly overvalued based on Thursday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.52.

GuruFocus ranks Nike's profitability 8 out of 10 on the back of profit margins outperforming over 78% of global competitors and returns outperforming over 91% of global apparel manufacturing companies.

Gurus with holdings in Nike include Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) and Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio).

Disclosure: Long Nike.

