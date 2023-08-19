4 juveniles, 2 adults in custody after Nike store robbery in East LA
Six people have been taken into custody in connection with the brazen theft of merchandise from a Nike store in East Los Angeles, authorities said Friday.
Six people have been taken into custody in connection with the brazen theft of merchandise from a Nike store in East Los Angeles, authorities said Friday.
Hurricane Hilary is headed to an area that rarely sees hurricanes.
Cardinals prospect Masyn Winn nearly lost the ball from his first career hit.
Several other defendants remain in a lawsuit over the former first-rounder's death.
As more automakers pledge to install Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) ports on their electric vehicles, Honda says that it will too.
The Rimac Nevera Time Attack special series was revealed Friday at The Quail: A Motorsports Gathering, along with a new Nurburgring record.
The Angels are doing everything they can to show Shohei Ohtani they're serious about winning.
Are weight-loss medications like Ozempic and Wegovy helpful, harmful or somewhere in-between?
Stocks continued an August swoon on Friday.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Robert Quinn faces seven charges after allegedly driving his car off a roadway Tuesday evening.
Microsoft reportedly published — and retracted — an AI-generated article that recommended people visit a Canadian food bank as a tourist attraction. The article “Headed to Ottawa? Here’s what you shouldn’t miss!” included recommendations for catching a baseball game, honoring fallen soldiers at a war museum and… swinging by the Ottawa Food Bank. Paris Marx first called out the story on X (formerly Twitter). “People who come to us have jobs and families to support, as well as expenses to pay,” the AI-written section about the food bank section read. “Life is already difficult enough. Consider going into it on an empty stomach.”
Shop the best tech deals from trusted retailers on laptops, tablets, headphones, tower fans, surge protectors and more.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
"Time to go find your local thrift shops ... This is sad."
A total game changer.
More than 275,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this hack to get the job done.
Snap up wildly popular JBL headphones for 40% off, a Cuisinart knife set for $95 off and a whole lot more.
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Friday show, and we’re talking about the week’s biggest startup and tech news, and having a little fun. This week Mary Ann and Alex were joined by our regular guest host Kirsten Korosec, who is both a tremendous journalist and a great person to chat startups with.
With the losses piling up, the Los Angeles Angels, like Shohei Ohtani himself, seem to be shifting their focus to the future.
Marketing executives are looking at Target and Bud Light as examples of how not to react to fierce customer pushback.