Nike sues Lululemon over Mirror Home Gym, apps

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Nike Inc on Wednesday filed a lawsuit accusing Lululemon Athletica Inc of patent infringement for making and selling the Mirror Home Gym and related mobile apps without authorization.

In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Nike accused Lululemon of having "summarily" rejected its demand that it stop infringing six patents.

The lawsuit seeks triple damages for Lululemon's alleged willful infringement, and a variety of other remedies.

Lululemon and its lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The complaint also names Curiouser Products, which operates as Mirror, as a defendant.

Lululemon bought Mirror, an at-home fitness company with an interactive workout platform featuring live and on-demand classes, for about $453 million in July 2020, according to a regulatory filing.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York and Blake Brittain in Washington; editing by Jonathan Oatis)