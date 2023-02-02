Nike Sues Lululemon for Patent Infringement

Nike is fighting for its rights as the iconic brand is suing Lululemon for alleged patent infringement over its Flyknit sneaker technology.

The athleisure label's Blissfeel, Strongfeel, Chargefeel Low and Chargefeel Mid shoes reportedly bear strong similarities to the Flyknit, especially in terms of function. The Canada-based company utilized a knitted fabric for ease of movement in its silhouettes, much like Nike's designs. Nike asserts that the flexible material and flat-knitting found in the upper layer seams are a copy. This is not the first time the American household name has sued Lululemon as it took the later brand to task in January 2022, filing a lawsuit against its mirror home gym.

Nike may be subpoena happy as it has also sued other companies like adidas, PUMA and Skechers for violating patents relating to the Flyknit. As brands like Thom Browne win cases against adidas, it's unclear who is in the right.

Stay tuned for further developments.