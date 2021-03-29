Nike Sues Over Satan Sneakers by Lil Nas X and MSCHF

Ben Felderstein
·2 min read

The Satan sneakers Nike has sued over by MSCHF and Lil Nas X. Image via MSCHF

Earlier this morning, Lil Nas X and Brooklyn-based collective MSCHF launched a custom Air Max 97 equipped with a drop of human blood in its Air bubble, “666” branding, a pentagram hangtag, and more. The sneakers leaked over the weekend and, to no one’s surprise, sent the internet into a frenzy, with a number of people erroneously condemning Nike for putting out a Satan-themed sneaker. Almost immediately, Nike responded, saying, “We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF. Nike did not design or release these shoes, and we do not endorse them.”

Now, less than six hours after the shoe’s release—and prompt sellout—Nike is suing MSCHF over the sneaker. One of the key claims in Nike’s filed lawsuit reads, “Nike has not and does not approve or authorize MSCHF’s customized Satan Shoes. Moreover, MSCHF and its unauthorized Satan Shoes are likely to cause confusion and dilution and create an erroneous association between MSCHF’s products and Nike. In fact, there is already evidence of significant confusion and dilution occurring in the marketplace, including calls to boycott Nike in response to the launch of MSCHF’s Satan Shoes based on the mistaken belief that Nike has authorized or approved this product.”

Furthermore, Nike claims that the manipulation of the sneaker’s midsole “may pose safety risks for consumers.” Each of the 666 “Satan” sneakers is said to contain a mixture of red dye and human blood.

Nike has not yet responded to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

In an exclusive interview with Complex prior to the shoe’s launch, MSCHF cofounder Daniel Greenberg said, “I feel like, no matter what drop it is, it’s hilarious that we always get the same question about legality. Every outlet always asks, ‘How have you guys not been sued into oblivion yet?’ We haven’t, obviously. We’re still here. … I’d say specifically, in terms of Jesus shoes and Satan shoes, it is totally legal in the sense that, because we’re not doing knockoffs, because we are buying their shoes and doing our art to it and selling it for more, it’s, like, 1,000 percent legal.”

MSCHF Jesus Air Max 97
MSCHF's Jesus-inspired Air Max 97 from 2019. Image via Stadium Goods

MSCHF previously released a Jesus-themed Air Max 97 in 2019, which featured holy water from the River Jordan in its Air unit. While it was met with criticism—albeit to a lesser degree—no legal action was taken by Nike.

Following the news of the lawsuit, Complex reached out to Greenberg, who has not yet responded to the request for comment.

Related Articles

More Complex

Sign up for the Complex Newsletter for breaking news, events, and unique stories.

Follow Complex on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok

Recommended Stories

  • Destiny's Child's Stage Outfits Auctioned Off With Some Proceeds Going to COVID Relief

    Julien’s Auctions will be auctioning off several custom-made stage costumes worn by Destiny's Child, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and other notable female performers.

  • Innerwear Brand Tommy John Taps Nike Execs

    Beth Brown has been hired as VP of sales, while Melissa Ohm will soon begin as chief product officer at Tommy John.

  • Ackman Says SPAC Will Miss First-Quarter Target for Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Ackman’s blank-check company will miss self-imposed goal to find a target, but the activist investor is already eyeing a second SPAC once a deal is done.The billionaire, who had said he hoped to find a target by the end of the first quarter for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd., acknowledged time was running out.“While we previously believed that we would be able to announce a potential transaction by the end of this quarter, we will not be in a position to do so,” Ackman said in a letter to investors Monday. “We do not intend to make any announcements about PSTH’s transaction progress until we enter into a definitive agreement.”In July, Pershing Square Tontine raised $4 billion in an initial public offering, plus a $1 billion commitment from Pershing Square Capital Management, and is now seeking a private company to take public. Ackman had held talks with Airbnb Inc., Stripe Inc. and others.Ackman said he believed that Pershing Square Tontine will be an important contributor to his hedge fund’s performance, and that he is already planning a second SPAC -- or special purpose acquisition company -- once a transaction for the first one is found.Investors in the first SPAC, including his Pershing Square, should have the right to invest in the second one “without paying a premium to its c ash-in-trust value,” he wrote.“We have always believed in giving existing investors the right to participate in new Pershing Square opportunities, and we intend to continue this tradition with PSTH,” he said, using Pershing Square Tontine’s stock symbol.Shares in Pershing Square Tontine fell 2.5% to $23.82 in New York on Monday.Pershing Square also said Monday it was nominating three new directors for election at this year’s annual general meeting. The nominees are: Tope Lawani, Rupert Morley and Tracy Palandjian.Pershing Square is coming off a record year despite the volatility created by the outbreak of the coronavirus. Ackman’s hedge fund returned 70.2%. on its investments in 2020, aided by a credit hedge put in place prior to the market collapse that returned roughly $2.6 billion. Pershing Square has returned 5.9% this year through March 23, according to its website.(Updates with closing share price in eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lakers know Andre Drummond's value: 'hard-working guy'

    With LeBron James and Anthony Davis still out with injuries, Lakers coach Frank Vogel is thrilled to have Andre Drummond on the team.

  • One key reason Mac Jones isn’t a fit for Kyle Shanahan, 49ers

    The San Francisco 49ers weren't likely trading up to take Alabama QB Mac Jones in the NFL draft.

  • Nike 'does not endorse' MSCHF & Lil Nas X Satan Shoe

    MSCHF and Lil Nas X have partnered for the release of shoes containing a drop of human blood. Yahoo Finance’s Reggie Wade shares the details.

  • Destiny's Child stage costumes go up for auction

    Stage costumes worn by pop group Destiny's Child at the height of their fame are hitting the auction block in June, along with gowns belonging to Lady Gaga, Whitney Houston and Cher. Julien's Auctions said on Monday that it was selling more than 100 lots of costumes owned and used by Destiny's Child members Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams during the late 1990s and early 2000's.

  • Sinopharm needs trial results to decide if COVID-19 vaccine needs booster shot: executive

    China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) will need to assess results from overseas Phase III clinical trials to decide whether its two-shot COVID-19 vaccine should be followed by a booster shot, a company executive said on Sunday. Regulators and vaccine developers are looking at whether booster doses are necessary amid concerns that emerging variants of the new coronavirus might weaken protection of vaccines designed against older strains. "The preliminary results so far showed that the booster vaccination can effectively increase the neutralizing antibody titer and antibody persistence, and also effectively improve the vaccine's ability to resist mutations," Zhang Yuntao, vice president at China National Biotec Group (CNBG), an affiliate of Sinopharm, said on Sunday.

  • Bangladesh violence spreads after Modi's visit, attacks on Hindu temples, train

    COX'S BAZAR (Reuters) - Hundreds of members of a hardline Islamist group attacked Hindu temples and a train in eastern Bangladesh on Sunday, police and a local journalist said, as violence spread across the country in the wake of a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Local police and doctors have said at least 11 protesters have been killed since Friday in clashes with police during demonstrations organised by Islamist groups against the Indian leader's visit. Violence has raged on since Modi's departure as anger has swelled over the deaths.

  • Woman says Gov. Cuomo forcibly kissed her cheeks in 2017

    An upstate New York woman said Monday that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo grabbed her face and kissed her cheek at her home during a visit to inspect local flood damage, becoming the latest woman to accuse the embattled governor of inappropriate behavior. Sherry Vill made the allegations during a Zoom news conference with attorney Gloria Allred, describing a spring 2017 visit to her Rochester-area home after flooding near Lake Ontario. Cuomo kissed both of her cheeks in front of family members while inspecting her flood-damaged home in what Vill felt was a “highly sexual manner.”

  • Coach Doug Mitchell proud of former Bishop Montgomery players during March Madness

    David Singleton of UCLA and Ethan Thompson, Gianni Hunt and Isaiah Johnson of Oregon State are Bishop Montgomery alums headed to the Elite Eight.

  • Majority of Americans don’t belong to a place of worship in historic decline, poll finds

    It’s the first time in eight decades Gallup found the majority of Americans do not belong to a place of worship.

  • 13-year-old buys car for $80, then causes fatal high-speed wreck, Tennessee cops say

    Police found the woman who sold the car, and now she faces charges.

  • Woman Accuses Cuomo of Unwanted Kissing, Provides Photo of Incident

    Another woman has accused New York governor Andrew Cuomo of kissing her without consent, detailing the allegation and providing a photograph of the incident at a Monday press conference. Sherry Vill of Greece, N.Y., said that Cuomo kissed her while visiting her home in 2017 after it was damaged in a flood. Vill and her attorney, Gloria Allred, said they plan to notify state Attorney General Letitia James of the allegation. Allred said that Cuomo “suddenly grabbed [Vill’s] face and kissed her in front of her home” during the visit. According to Vill, who is married, the governor told her “you are beautiful.” “I felt embarrassed and weird…I felt he was coming on to me in my own home,” Vill said. “I know the difference between an innocent gesture and a sexual one.” Vill’s son took a video of the incident, and during the press conference Allred displayed a picture of Cuomo kissing Vill. Allred shows photos of the day including one her son took. pic.twitter.com/vnTqN72Gl8 — Gwynne Hogan (@GwynneFitz) March 29, 2021 Vill added that a staffer subsequently invited her to attend an event with the governor, but did not invite any other members of her family. Vill made her allegations after eight other women accused Cuomo of sexual harassment. Cuomo has denied touching any woman inappropriately, although he has apologized for remarks that “made people feel uncomfortable.” The first woman to detail allegations against Cuomo, former aide Lindsey Boylan, accused the governor of kissing her on the lips without consent. An unidentified woman has alleged that Cuomo groped her under her blouse in the Executive Mansion, while current Cuomo aide Alyssa McGrath has said the unidentified woman described the alleged incident to her.

  • Vaccines Stop COVID-19 Infection, But Here’s Why You Still Need to Wear a Mask

    With new variants of the virus, experts advise that vaccinated people shouldn't shed their masks just yet.

  • Watch an Egyptian boat crew celebrate wildly after they helped free Suez Canal ship

    All's well that ends well. A new video making the rounds online shows the crew of the Egyptian dredger Mashhour, which helped free the massive, traffic-blocking container ship that had been stuck in the Suez Canal for days by removing sand around it, proudly — and deservedly — celebrating their achievement. "Mashhour is number 1," they reportedly chanted in Arabic. The Egyptian Team of the Tug boat “Mashhour” (pronounced mash- hoor) celebrates the success of freeing the #EverGiven After it got stuck in the Suez Canal.They are chanting: Mashhour is number 1” pic.twitter.com/kZfFYvLP5f — Anas Alhajji (@anasalhajji) March 29, 2021 The overall atmosphere on the canal was jolly after the Ever Given got moving again, with tug boats blasting their horns in excitement as they led the vessel forward. Joyful tooting from the tugboats that freed the #EVERGIVEN. Position update: the ship is 1.6 nm north of her stuck position...and still moving! Video: Egyptian Cabinet. pic.twitter.com/PIxe5us8KK — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) March 29, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksModerna and Pfizer vaccines 'highly effective' at preventing infections in CDC studyHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.

  • Ex-Browns coach Hue Jackson says team lied about rebuild

    Former Browns coach Hue Jackson said owner Jimmy Haslam gave him a contract extension midway through a winless 2017 season and that he was lied to from the start about the team's rebuilding plans. During a wide-ranging radio interview Monday with ESPN 850, Jackson said the Browns' efforts to improve while he was with them were flawed by philosophical differences. Jackson said he was never told by either Haslam or then-general manager Sashi Brown that the Browns were in a roster teardown or else he wouldn't have accepted the job.

  • NBA legend and certified goofball Bill Walton had a bizarre March Madness bracket and it was still better than yours

    Bill Walton bet big on the Pac-12 to show up in this year's March Madness tournament and is getting the last laugh.

  • The Ever Given was freed with the help of the Mashhour, a huge dredging ship that moves 70,000 cubic feet of sand an hour

    The Ever Given ship has been freed in the Suez Canal after almost a week of blocking an important global trade route.

  • How well are COVID vaccines working in Americans who got them? CDC reveals new data

    The new study includes data on the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.