Nike taps Cav Empt for a new street style collection

Nike has teamed up with Tokyo-based streetwear label Cav Empt on a new capsule collection of sportswear classics.

Founded in 2011 by graphic artist Sk8thing and England-born Toby Feltwell, Cav Empt's distinctive style comes from its British and Japanese reference points, as well as from street style, which has inspired the new collection with Nike.

"In the early 2000s, a Nike Tracksuit paired with Nike Air max was the uniform of the London Streets. We started C.E. a decade later, and though we were in Tokyo, images from that time and place have been consistently with us," said Feltwell in a statement. "We looked at this opportunity to work with Nike as a way to interact with these images more directly. We are engaging in a sort of time travel. The project with Nike has allowed us to work in the present to redesign our past."

The 'Nike x C.E.' tracksuit pant included in the new Cav Empt collection updates the straight-leg fit of the track pants from the 2000s with a cinching behind the knee.

"We're not directly appropriating stuff, but we're seeing various things that interest us and trying to highlight them," said Feltwell.

The range also includes other core sportswear classics including the Air Max 95, a tracksuit, a jersey, a cap and a vest.

It will be released on January 5 at Cav Empt's Tokyo store and on cavempt.com.

A wider release follows on January 10. For more information visit nike.com.