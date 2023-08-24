Kobe Bryant Day to be marked by lights on Santa Monica Ferris wheel

TechCrunch

Starbucks is testing a new way for customers to pay for their favorite beverages -- without even having to pull out their phone. The company confirmed an internal test of "scanless pay," a new contactless checkout method that would leverage a Starbucks app's user's current geolocation to identify them in the drive-through lane so they wouldn't have to pull out their phone to pay. The experience is currently only being tested as a proof-of-concept with Starbucks employees, the company told TechCrunch.