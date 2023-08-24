Kobe Bryant Day to be marked by lights on Santa Monica Ferris wheel
One Southern California icon will pay tribute to another on Thursday night when the Ferris wheel at Santa Monica Pier is lit up in honor of the late Kobe Bryant.
"I am so honored that, right in the center of Los Angeles, in front of the place known as the house that Kobe built, we are going to unveil his statue so that his legacy can be celebrated forever," Vanessa Bryant said in the announcement.
Absent a win Saturday night on the high banks of Daytona, Chase Elliott will miss the Cup Series playoffs for the first time in seven years.
AARP is gearing up for legal battles brought by pharma companies against Medicare drug pricing negotiations that impact its members.
"Doc" and Darryl were both crucial to the Mets' most recent World Series title in 1986.
Spears is reportedly floating the money for her estranged husband to live in one of the most luxurious apartment buildings in L.A.
The former president and 18 of his allies were indicted by a grand jury for allegedly orchestrating a “criminal enterprise” to subvert his 2020 election loss in Georgia.
After an attention-grabbing debate performance, Vivek Ramaswamy is under a more intense level of scrutiny. He's going to have to answer for major flip-flops on Mike Pence, Jan. 6 and Donald Trump.
As Amazon’s Prime Video gears up for its second year as the exclusive rights holder to NFL’s Thursday Night Football (TNF), the streaming service hopes to give fans a more enhanced viewing experience with a slew of new AI-driven features. During a demo with Prime Video executives, TechCrunch learned about the AI elements coming to TNF this season, as well as the first Black Friday NFL game and when viewers can expect HDR video quality.
Investors got a glimpse into what a Republican presidency could mean for the markets as eight contenders debated everything from Bidenomics to China to gas prices during the first Republican primary debate.
if you’ve been impatiently refreshing threads.net in your browser waiting for Thread son the web to be available, you should check again as access seems to have been greatly expanded.
Starbucks is testing a new way for customers to pay for their favorite beverages -- without even having to pull out their phone. The company confirmed an internal test of "scanless pay," a new contactless checkout method that would leverage a Starbucks app's user's current geolocation to identify them in the drive-through lane so they wouldn't have to pull out their phone to pay. The experience is currently only being tested as a proof-of-concept with Starbucks employees, the company told TechCrunch.
About 2% of women will have a Bartholin's cyst at some point in their lifetime.
"Barbie" has officially nabbed the title of highest-grossing movie of the year after topping "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" on Wednesday.
Stocks closed lower on Thursday as investors digested hawkish commentary from the Federal Reserve that warned interest rates will be higher for longer than initally anticipated.
Dollar Tree tanks as profits get squeezed partly due to higher theft.
How to watch UFC Singapore: Holloway vs. the Korean Zombie, plus fight card details and start times.
The average 30-year mortgage rate jumped to 7.23% this week, up from last week's 7.09%, according to Freddie Mac.
Here are the accessories we use and recommend to improve the ergonomics, connectivity and overall productivity of your MacBook.
Shares of Better.com are getting hammered into the ground Thursday morning after the digital mortgage company completed its long-delayed SPAC merger and began to trade as a public company for the first time. Mortgage interest rates were lower, the housing market had not slowed so dramatically, and the company was coming off a year in which it claimed to have notched $500 million in profits.
It's the device's first sale since launching in July.