Nikes stolen from train land three burglars behind bars, police say

Three burglars ran into a problem while stealing Nike shoes from a train in Memphis on Monday, according to police.

Nine people broke into a boxcar on railroad property on North Holmes Road around 9 p.m., Memphis Police said.

They started loading up the stolen Nikes, but the burglary ran off the tracks when police showed up.

MPD said the nine people ran off, leaving some of the stolen shoes behind.

Though the group scattered, police said they were able to track down three of the burglars.

Terry McGirt was arrested on railroad property. Anthony Anderson was arrested in the 1400 block of Locust and Antonio Jackson was taken into custody by a K9 officer and his partner in the 1200 block of Warford, police said.

All three are charged with burglary, theft of property between $60,000 and $250,000 and evading arrest.

