Nikita Dragun arrested in Miami for nude pool incident, throwing water bottle at cop

57
Bryan Ke
·3 min read

Social media influencer Nikita Dragun left Miami’s posh The Goodtime Hotel on Monday in handcuffs after dousing a police officer with water.

Dragun, 26, was staying in Miami over the past week. On Monday, police officers were called to The Goodtime Hotel because a hotel guest was being disorderly and causing a disturbance, the police report noted.

The social media star, whose real name is Nikita Nguyen, reportedly wandered around the hotel’s pool area in the nude and played loud music from her room.

 

More from NextShark: Alleged Sexual Predator Arrested for 23 Attacks in West LA

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nikita Dragun (@nikitadragun)

More from NextShark: Homeless Asian man robbed, called anti-Asian slurs and beaten by three men in Pittsburgh

Hotel security confronted Dragun, telling her that she would be asked to leave if she continued causing a disturbance. In response, she reportedly slammed her hotel door on them and the police officers they were accompanying. She then opened her door again and asked, "Do you want more?”

The police report also stated that Dragun threw an open water bottle at a security guard and the officers. Water spilled on the guard and one of the officers, and she was charged with felony assault of an officer.

In addition to the felony assault charge, Dragun was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges. Authorities set her bond at $2,000, according to the correctional center's inmate profile for her.

More from NextShark: Man suspected of gunning down ‘pillar’ of Dallas’ Asian community arrested

Dragun reportedly had an altercation with Miami-based DJ and producer duo Black V Neck over the weekend at LIV, a nightclub in Miami. Speaking to NBC News, the duo said that after telling her not to take their liquor bottle, she pushed one of them.

Hours before she was arrested, Dragun tweeted about the incident, saying that she saw one of the artists push a woman at the event – a claim that Black V Neck has denied.

This man PUSHED the fiancé of the VP of Warner and Atlantic. who i am currently in talks with to fund #BendMeOver,” Dragun wrote in one of her tweets.

Bottom line. I see a man put hands on a woman. please ‘call the cops.’ cus need u forget. I know i look like a Doll on the outside, but I still hit like a Dude,” she added in another tweet.

Known for her content about her gender transition, makeup and style, Dragun has over 3.54 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 9 million followers on Instagram.

 

Featured Image via Nikita Dragun

Recommended Stories

  • Police: Man found in Newport Beach on Christmas Eve 2013 was Chinese

    The Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) has released new details about the unidentified body found in Newport Beach, California, on Christmas Eve in 2013, including a render and the ethnicity of the possible homicide victim. The OCSD released the new official render of the man in a Facebook post on Monday.

  • Trans Influencer Nikita Dragun Arrested, Charged With Felony

    The controversial figure was arrested after allegedly causing a disturbance, appearing nude at a pool, and throwing water at a police officer.

  • Video of Chinese woman eating a banana while wearing a plastic bag goes viral

    A video of a female subway passenger eating a banana while wrapped in a large plastic bag has gone viral on Chinese social media. The woman was filmed by a fellow passenger named Wang as they were riding a train in Wuhan, Hubei province, on Oct. 31. In the clip, the woman is seen eating a banana while she is covered with a plastic bag.

  • 4 men wanted for stealing Tesla outside Japanese restaurant in Tennessee

    Police in Memphis, Tennessee, are looking for four men accused of stealing a Tesla from outside a local Japanese restaurant on Saturday. The suspects arrived in a black Infiniti sedan, which parked near the Tesla outside Osaka Japanese Cuisine on Poplar Avenue. The theft was reported just before 10:30 p.m. Both the Tesla and the Infiniti fled the scene.

  • Crying father drops off daughter at dream college in wholesome viral video 

    A video of a father shedding happy tears while dropping off his daughter at her new college last week has gone viral. In an Instagram video posted by Preksha (@pre.xsha) on Wednesday, the man can be seen crying beside his wife while they ride in a rickshaw around Preksha’s campus in New Delhi, India. "Pov: You made your parents proud," the video’s onscreen text says.

  • Nikita Dragun Arrested for Allegedly Throwing Water on Police After Being Disruptive at Miami Hotel

    Nikita Dragun is accused of tossing an open water bottle and "causing the water to hit and spill on" a police officer during a confrontation

  • Occupied Mariupol seeing movement of Russian military equipment, says mayoral advisor

    The movement of Russian military equipment has been recorded in the occupied city of Mariupol, the city’s mayoral advisor Petro Andriushchenko said in a Telegram messenger post on Nov. 9.

  • Ex-School Cop Allegedly Stalked, Shot Her Ex-Boyfriend, A Miami Cop

    A Miami police officer remains in critical condition after allegedly being shot in the head by his estranged former girlfriend, who officials say stalked him prior to pulling the trigger. Yessenia Sanchez, 32, a former high school police officer, was jailed on charges of first-degree attempted murder with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting of Miami cop Damian Colon, according to the Hialeah Police Department. She also facing charges of aggravated stalking and leaving the scene of an

  • Judge orders Gingrich to testify in Georgia election probe

    A judge on Wednesday ordered former House Speaker Newt Gingrich to testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta that's investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. Gingrich, who lives in northern Virginia, had argued that the federal law that normally requires states to honor out-of-state grand jury summonses should not apply in this case because the special grand jury lacks the power to indict. The judge said the law doesn’t parse out a difference between regular grand juries and special grand juries, as Gingrich’s lawyer argued.

  • 'Ugh, as if': Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash's 'Clueless' reunion has fans 'conflicted'

    The "Clueless" co-stars recently reunited to create a new video using lines from their characters Cher and Dionne.

  • Mississippi police follow dog carrying human arm to headless human remains

    Jackson police will continue to investigate the crime and follow leads at a number of locations in relation to the headless remains discovered in a house in the woods.

  • Get everything you need to host the perfect Thanksgiving — from just $1

    Don't get caught unprepared — grab these helpful items so the big day goes off without a hitch.

  • Jennifer Tilly Reminds Everyone She's the Queen of Dark Feminine Energy in This Elaborate Green & Black Ensemble

    Jennifer Tilly is reminding everyone online that she is the Queen of possessing one’s dark, feminine energy. And her new look is something out of a gorgeous dream! On Nov 2, Tilly shared a jaw-dropping snapshot that reminded fans who the real Queen of horror and dramatic, dark looks is. She uploaded the photo to […]

  • Turkey arrests bakers' union head for calling bread-eating societies 'stupid'

    Turkey jailed a bakery union head for "publicly insulting the Turkish nation" on Wednesday, state media reported, after he said society's "stupid" fondness for bread explained why it had elected President Tayyip Erdogan's governments for two decades. Union for Bread Producers Union Chairman Cihan Kolivar made the comments to broadcaster Haberturk on Monday as he spoke about the rising price of bread and Turkey's soaring inflation. Turkey is widely criticised by rights groups and Western allies for limiting freedom of speech.

  • He was walking his dog in Florida and saw ‘a trail of blood.’ Cops solved the mystery

    “Some days, your typical morning walk with your dog, turns out to be not so typical,” begins a Facebook post from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

  • Xi Jinping urges global tech cooperation as IBM, Intel, Cisco CEOs attend China's internet conference

    Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called for global cooperation in the tech sector at the opening of the World Internet Conference (WIC), an annual event that promotes China's model of cyberspace governance, as the country faces growing challenges from the US to limit its access to advanced technologies. Hundreds of guests, along with senior government officials and tech business leaders, gathered at an exhibition centre in Wuzhen, the picturesque canal town near Shanghai that has been h

  • Over $1 million stolen from Asian American families in targeted robberies, Pennsylvania police say

    The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are urging Asian American restaurant owners to take preventive measures after over a million dollars in cash and property were stolen in a series of residential burglaries. The burglars have specifically targeted the homes of Asian American families who own Chinese restaurants throughout the state. NextShark reported last month that nearly two dozen homes belonging to Asian business owners in the state have fallen victim to a theft ring since the beginning of the year.

  • Proposed blockbuster trade sends Anthony Davis to Bulls for Zach LaVine

    Bleacher Report's latest mock trade sends Davis to his hometown of Chicago in a package deal for Zach LaVine.

  • Hubble telescope reveals huge star's explosion in blow-by-blow detail

    About 11.5 billion years ago, a distant star roughly 530 times larger than our sun died in a cataclysmic explosion that blew its outer layers of gas into the surrounding cosmos, a supernova documented by astronomers in blow-by-blow detail. Researchers on Wednesday said NASA's Hubble Space Telescope managed to capture three separate images spanning a period of eight days starting just hours after the detonation - an achievement even more noteworthy considering how long ago and far away it occurred. The images were discovered in a review of Hubble observation archival data from 2010, according to astronomer Wenlei Chen, a University of Minnesota postdoctoral researcher and lead author of the study published in the journal Nature.

  • Hackers Claim World’s First Folding iPhone Required a Monumental Amount of Modifications

    Does Apple plan to ever release an iPhone or iPad with a folding screen? If so, the company doesn’t seem to be in any rush to get it out the door. Instead of jumping ship to Android to hop on the folding screen bandwagon, a group of talented Chinese engineers claims they’ve hacked together the world’s first folding iPhone, and it looks like it was a real nightmare to build.