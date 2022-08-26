Nikki Glaser Roasts Biden, Trump and Other Politicians
Nikki Glaser, as guest host for Jimmy Kimmel on August 25, roasts everyone from Joe Biden to Donald Trump to Ted Cruz to Nancy Pelosi
ABCNikki Glaser is not exactly known for political comedy. But when she stepped in to be the last guest host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night, she quickly proved that there is no one she cannot roast.“I am the final guest host for the summer,” the stand-up comic and FBoy Island host said when she took the stage. “But luckily as a straight woman, I’m used to coming last. Or not at all.”Then, after sharing some “major Hollywood dirtbag news” about disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, which
