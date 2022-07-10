Nikki Glaser Talks Dating Life With Whitney Cummings

NextShark

A Minnesota woman who is believed to have died by drowning herself after allegedly killing her three children was earlier bullied following the death of her husband, according to reports. The case, which authorities are investigating as a “triple murder-suicide,” has shaken the family’s neighborhood in Maplewood, as well as Hmong communities across the country after making national headlines. It all started before 10:30 a.m. on July 1, when 27-year-old Kos Lee shot himself to death after an argument with his wife, 23-year-old Molly Cheng.