Nikki Grigsby sentenced to 1 year in federal prison for bid-rigging conspiracy

Nikki Grigsby, 47, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge James Sweeney II after she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Photo: Birch Bayh Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse

INDIANAPOLIS — Nikki Grigsby, former administrator of the Muncie Sanitary District, was sentenced Thursday to a year in federal prison for her participation in a bid-rigging conspiracy.

Grigsby, 47, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge James Sweeney II after she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tiffany Preston had recommended a two-year sentence.

A tearful Grigsby told the judge she had made a “horrible series of bad choices,” and was “ashamed and riddled by guilt.” She said she agreed to participate in the scheme because she feared she and her husband, also a sanitary district employee, otherwise would lose their jobs.

While testimony indicated bribes Grigsby received totaled less than $3,000, she was ordered to pay the MSD $370,556.99 in restitution for money lost through the bid-rigging. Grigsby said her actions had hurt both taxpayers and “the other contractors of Muncie who didn’t receive the work they deserved.”

“I let myself down,” she told the judge.

More on the case: Feds say ex-Muncie Sanitary District administrator engaged in 'systemic corruption'

Grigsby was accused of conspiring — with fellow MSD official Tracy Barton, former local Democratic Party chairman Phil Nichols and then-Muncie police officer Jess Neal — to steer MSD contracts to the business of another co-defendant, contractor Tony Franklin, in exchange for bribes.

Grigsby and Franklin were arrested in July 2019 after they were indicted by a U.S. District Court grand jury,

Nichols and Neal were arrested eight months later, in March 2020. Their arrests were the most recent of nine made by FBI agents in connection with allegations of corruption in the sanitary district and then-Mayor Dennis Tyler's administration.

That federal investigation began in 2014, according to court documents.

Investigators said Grigsby received bribes — in the form of gift cards, jewelry and athletic apparel — in exchange for awarding contracts to Franklin. She also facilitated delivery of an envelope, stuffed with cash, that was taken to Nichols at the local Democratic Party's downtown headquarters.

Story continues

For subscribers: Phil Nichols' Muncie political saga has spanned decades

In a sentencing memo filed last week, Assistant U.S. Attorney Tiffany Preston suggested Grigsby should receive a sentence no longer than the two-year prison term Neal received in February after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The federal prosecutor said Grigsby had "expressed full responsibility and sincere remorse for her actions,"

Grigsby signed a plea agreement in February 2020.

More: Retired Muncie police officer: 'It was a bribe'

Franklin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud on Wednesday, but he will not be sentenced until September due to health issues.

Barton and Nichols have also signed plea agreements, but have not yet formally pleaded guilty or been sentenced.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Ex-Muncie Sanitary District admin, Nikki Grigsby, gets prison sentence