Nikki Haley on 2024 White House campaign: 'Why not me?'

Ken Tran, USA TODAY
Presidential hopeful and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley downplayed any concerns Sunday about competitors for the 2024 Republican nomination.

“I just had packed rooms in New Hampshire, not one person asked me about (former President Donald) Trump,” said Haley on "Fox News Sunday," coming off campaign stops in New Hampshire last week. “Everybody wanted to talk about (President Joe) Biden. Everyone wanted to talk about the problems facing American families.”

Asked by Fox News’ Shannon Bream why voters should pick her over other GOP candidates, Haley responded, “Why not me?”

Haley's pitch strongly resembled her New Hampshire stump speeches. The 51-year-old touted her experience as an accountant, "not a lawyer" and her relative youth compared to other prominent figures in national politics.

"I think it's time that we start putting a fire under what's happening in Congress," Haley said, calling for term limits and "mental competency tests for people over the age of 75."

What they're saying about Haley

  • After Haley announced her campaign in Charleston, S.C. on Feb. 15, Trump appeared to take a jab at Haley's underdog status, saying he told her "to follow her heart" and pointing out her polling numbers in a post on Truth Social.

  • Fellow South Carolinian Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., praised Haley's résumé as a former governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, tweeting he is "confident she will acquit herself well as a candidate for president."

People cheer as Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks during a campaign event in the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College on February 17, 2023 in Manchester, New Hampshire.
'I've been a conservative all my life'

Haley, who has repeatedly pointed out that Republicans have lost the last seven out of eight popular votes for president, said she is a candidate who could unite the conservative base and GOP voters.

“I am a conservative. I’ve been a conservative all my life. I came in as governor through the Tea Party (movement).” Haley said. “I care what Americans think. I don’t care what certain segments think.”

“I’m not going to pay attention to a certain segment of the population. I am a conservative. I’m going to fight with conservative solutions and I’m going to try and win as many people as I can,” Haley continued.

On the debt ceiling, Haley floats changes to 'entitlements'

Commenting on the looming debt ceiling showdown in Washington, Haley said future changes to “entitlements" are needed, possibly alluding to changes for future recipients of Social Security and Medicare.

Echoing Republican sentiments in Congress favoring cuts to the federal budget, Haley added that “there is an issue of entitlements.”

“I think that we do have to address entitlements.” Haley said, but added that nothing should be taken away from the people already promised those benefits.

Instead, Haley suggested to “focus on the new generation coming into the system because they already know they’re not gonna get anything from it.”

Former South Carolina Gov. and United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley waves to supporters at an event launching her candidacy for the U.S presidency February 15, 2023 in Charleston, South Carolina.
GOP lawmakers have been demanding spending cuts from congressional Democrats and President Joe Biden in exchange for raising the debt ceiling. Biden has accused Republicans of wanting to cut Social Security and Medicare, targeting Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., for a proposal that would have sunset the programs.

For their part, Republican leaders, such as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., have publicly stated cuts to the programs are off the table. Scott has also since walked back his proposal, saying his proposal "never intended" to cut the programs.

Haley says she can attract votes of 'suburban woman and minorities'

Haley expressed confidence on "Fox News Sunday" that she could be the GOP candidate to bring in voters that have not consistently backed Republicans, telling Bream she can "bring in independents" and "suburban woman and minorities."

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley signs autographs for supporters after speaking during a campaign event at Exeter Town Hall on February 16, 2023 in Exeter, New Hampshire.
The remarks built on comments last week on the campaign trail where Haley has so far campaigned on her background as the daughter of Indian immigrants and possibly being the only woman in the field, saying that the notion that the United States is a "racist country" could not be "further from the truth" in a town hall in Manchester, New Hampshire.

"That's coming from me. I was elected the first female minority governor in the country. We are not a racist country. We are a blessed country," Haley said Friday.

In search of the perfect president: What Americans say they want, from age to gender

‘Most of them are my friends’ Haley says of emerging GOP competition

Haley said she had no concerns if fellow South Carolinian Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., who is also reportedly mulling a 2024 White House bid, jumps into the race.

Trump in trouble: Republican support for his 2024 bid falls amid political, legal setbacks

“He is a friend and he has a decision to make. And if he decides to get in, that's fine. And if he doesn’t, that’s fine.” Haley said. “Again, I’m very focused on what I need to do. We will have multiple people get in the race, most of them are my friends. But my focus is on Joe Biden and the American families.”

Go deeper:

►Nikki Haley not 'in her prime'?: Don Lemon's comments spotlight a political reality for women candidates

►Nikki Haley on 2024 trail: Swipes at Republican rival Ron DeSantis and Democrat Joe Biden

►The Granite State: For Haley, New Hampshire presents challenges and opportunities

►Launch: Haley calls for 'a new generation' - preferably her - in her first 2024 campaign rally

