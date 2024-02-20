Nikki Haley to address presidential race in South Carolina
On Tuesday, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley will be addressing the state regarding the presidential race.
The speech is expected to occur at Clemson University at Greenville ONE.
It is set to begin at noon.
Channel 9 will monitor the event and provide updates as they occur.
