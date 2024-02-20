Nikki Haley to address presidential race in South Carolina

On Tuesday, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley will be addressing the state regarding the presidential race.

The speech is expected to occur at Clemson University at Greenville ONE.

ALSO READ: SC Republicans speculate on how Nikki Haley will do in next month’s primary

It is set to begin at noon.

Channel 9 will monitor the event and provide updates as they occur.

VIDEO: SC Republicans speculate on how Nikki Haley will do in next month’s primary



