Nikki Haley applauds Supreme Court for taking up Donald Trump's presidential immunity case

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley applauded the Supreme Court on Wednesday after the court said it will decide whether former President Donald Trump can be prosecuted on charges of trying to steal the 2020 election.

“I think it's good that the Supreme Court is going to take it up. I think we need to move quickly on this. But more than that, no person is immune from everything. You know, not a president, not anyone else,” Haley told NewsNation.

“You can't just go and do whatever you want because you're the president of the United States. So I think it's good that the Supreme Court's taking this up,” she added.

The court is set to hear arguments in April on whether a president can be charged criminally for conduct that involved official acts while he was in the White House. Trump appealed the case to the Supreme Court after a lower court decided that he’s not immune from prosecution.

Trump is facing up to four criminal cases this year, including federal charges that he tried to overturn Biden’s win in the 2020 election.

The real estate mogul has argued that presidents need wide-reaching legal protections. For example, he said in a statement on Wednesday that “Without Presidential Immunity, a President will not be able to properly function, or make decisions, in the best interest of the United States of America.”

However, a three-judge panel of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals this month definitively rejected Trump’s claim in a unanimous opinion.

"Former President Trump lacked any lawful discretionary authority to defy federal criminal law and he is answerable in court for his conduct," the panel ruled. he

Haley has already targeted Trump over his sweeping criminal charges. She previously told NewsNation that "He himself has said he's going to spend more time this year in a courtroom than he is going to be on the campaign trail - that's a problem."

Contributing: Maureen Groppe and David Jackson, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nikki Haley applauds Supreme Court for considering Trump immunity case