Nikki Haley assures South Carolina supporters she can translate success as governor to White House

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley met with supporters during a rally at Indian Land High School Friday evening.

Haley assured supporters in her home state that despite what polls show, she wouldn’t be suspending her campaign.

“As much as he can’t stand it, Donald Trump… I’m not going anywhere,” she said.

Haley served as South Carolina’s governor from 2011 to 2017. During Friday’s hour-long rally, she encouraged voters that she could take her accomplishments in South Carolina to the Oval Office.

“We’ll start by clawing back $100 billion of unspent COVID dollars that are still sitting out there. Instead of 87,000 IRS agents going after middle America, let’s go after the hundreds of billions of dollars of COVID fraud. One out of every seven dollars was spent fraudulently,” she claimed.

Haley discussed her plan to fix America’s education system – saying schools needed more vocational classes again.

She says with more than 35,000 homeless veterans suffering from mental health issues and post-traumatic stress disorder, she plans to offer better health care. One of her main priorities is setting term limits and mental competency tests.

“The reason this matters is these are people making decisions on our national security,” Haley said. “These are people making decisions on the future of our economy. We need to know they’re at the top of their game.”

Haley suffered two huge losses to Trump in the Iowa and New Hampshire primaries, but she argued that her strategy is to lose by less and less to the former president — with hopes that around Super Tuesday in March, she can finally pass him in the polls.

Haley still encouraged voters to stick around until November.

“We truly have an America to save. But in order to do that, it’s going to take a lot of courage,” she told voters. “Courage from every single person here, courage for me to run, and courage for every one of you to know. Don’t complain about what happens in a general election. If you don’t play in this primary, it matters.”

The Republican Primary is set for Feb 24.

