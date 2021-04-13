Nikki Haley backs Trump for 2024 run after previously saying he would be 'judged harshly by history'

Nikki Haley had previously said Trump would be "judged harshly by history." Getty

Nikki Haley said she wouldn't make a presidential run in 2024 if former President Donald Trump decides to.

"I would not run if President Trump ran," the former UN ambassador said.

Haley has been widely tipped for a 2024 run.

See more stories on Insider's business page.

Nikki Haley, one of the Republicans tipped for a future GOP presidential run, said she wouldn't run in 2024 if former President Donald Trump decides to, after previously saying he would be "judged harshly by history."

"I would not run if President Trump ran and I would talk to him about it," Haley, who served as UN ambassador under Trump, told reporters on Monday when asked whether she would support President Trump if he decided to run in 2024.

She said that she would support President Trump if he decided to run.

"That's something we will have a conversation about at some point. If that decision is something that has to be made," she said. "I had a great working relationship with him. I appreciated the way he let me do my job."

Haley's comments are significant because she has been widely tipped for a 2024 run at the GOP presidential nomination. She previously served as governor of South Carolina and has courted a lot of GOP attention since she left her role as UN ambassador in 2018.

Her comments also appear to represent a change in approach from February, when she explicitly criticised Trump in an interview with Politico for his role in the Capitol riot on January 6.

She said: "We need to acknowledge he let us down. He went down a path he shouldn't have, and we shouldn't have followed him, and we shouldn't have listened to him. And we can't let that ever happen again."

"His actions since Election Day will be judged harshly by history," she said.

Story continues

Haley also predicted in the interview that Trump would not run for office again in 2024, telling Politico: "He's not going to run for federal office again. I don't think he can. He's fallen so far."

She told reporters on Monday that she last spoke to the former president after November's presidential election but before the January 6 riot at the Capitol.

Read the original article on Business Insider