Nikki Haley better learn to say 'slavery,' if she wants moderate Black votes

Republican presidential candidate former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Gov. Chris Sununu speak to reporters following a town hall campaign event, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. Haley received the New Hampshire governor's endorsement.

Hey, Nikki Haley: S-L-A-V-E-R-Y.

I’m, of course, writing this in response to your declining to mention slavery in a debate when you were asked about the Civil War, and to let you know that your attempt to reverse course on Thursday morning only reinforced how much you have to learn about earning the trust of moderate Black voters.

Every time the Civil War comes up, you have to say “slavery”; otherwise, you’re playing right into the hands of Democrats.

I’m telling you this from the perspective of a Black man who can’t believe someone can run for president without being able to read a history book. (Although, there was that one guy … never mind.) So, this had to have been intentional, right?

What a fumble.

This hurts Republicans more than they know

The Civil War was about slavery. The economics of slavery. States’ rights to allow slavery. And the morality of slavery.

I’d love to pretend it didn’t happen, and sometimes, I do. But that’s not serious. That’s a way to redirect a painful conversation when I don’t feel like having it.

It’s a way to use humor to point to the successes and contributions and skills and innovations and the flat-out humanity of people who share my ancestry. … And, most importantly, I’m not running for president.

At least Arizona isn't botching: Its slavery lessons like Florida is

This hurts more than establishment Republicans realize.

There are a lot of Black votes up for grabs in the upcoming national elections, according to polls that indicate waning African American support for President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats.

Haley can't easily walk this back

Haley has been seen as a moderate Republican. (Although “moderate Republican” doesn’t mean much in the age of Donald Trump.) So, if she can’t acknowledge the history that shaped — and continues to shape — this nation, it’s a real problem.

The overwhelming majority of Black voters won’t trust her or her party, and she’ll be handing the White House, and probably the Senate and House, to Democrats.

You can’t get this one wrong and then try to walk it back the next morning with a “see, what I had meant to say was” excuse that only reinforces how much you don’t get it.

Repeat after me, slowly if you have to: S-L-A-V-E-R-Y.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Nikki Haley better learn to say 'slavery,' if she wants to win