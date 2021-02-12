Nikki Haley Is Breaking Ties With Trump. It’s Too Late For That.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lydia Wang
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NEW YORK, USA – NOVEMBER 01: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley makes a speech during the United Nations General Assembly 30th plenary meeting on necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States of America against Cuba at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, United States on November 01, 2018. (Photo by Atilgan Ozdil/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, USA – NOVEMBER 01: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley makes a speech during the United Nations General Assembly 30th plenary meeting on necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States of America against Cuba at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, United States on November 01, 2018. (Photo by Atilgan Ozdil/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

As Donald Trump faces his second impeachment for inciting a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol, his former allies are one by one coming forward to distance themselves from him. Senator Mitch McConnell said that the mob was “fed lies” and “provoked” by the former president; Mike Pence is also reportedly done with Trump, although he hasn’t publicly condemned him. Senator Lindsey Graham announced that “enough is enough,” (Only days later, he seemed to forget he said this.) The latest to denounce Trump is Nikki Haley, his friend and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

“We need to acknowledge he let us down,” Haley told Politico in an article published on Friday. “He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again.” But, just like Graham’s empty assertions and Pence’s very bare minimum decision to ultimately support the idea of democracy, these comments mean nothing from someone who spent years supporting, abetting, and defending Trump — that is, defending Trump right until her relationship with him no longer benefits her.

In the interview, Haley criticized Trump’s decision to scapegoat Pence for refusing to try to overturn the election results. Trump’s comments led some of the January 6 rioters to directly target and threaten the former Vice President as they stormed the Capitol. As the building was under siege, Trump tweeted that Pence “didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution.” According to video footage unveiled this week, Trump knew that Pence’s life was in danger when he wrote the tweet.

“When I tell you I’m angry, it’s an understatement,” Haley said. “Mike has been nothing but loyal to that man. He’s been nothing but a good friend of that man… I am so disappointed in the fact that [despite] the loyalty and friendship he had with Mike Pence, that he would do that to him. Like, I’m disgusted by it.”

It’s been over two years since Haley stepped down from her ambassador position, but unlike some of her former colleagues, she left on positive terms with Trump. She told Politico that she considered him a friend. (“Friend is a loose term,” she said, when asked if she still sees him as one.) Shortly before resigning, she wrote in a Washington Post op-ed that she sometimes disagrees with the Trump Administration but “enthusiastically” supports “most of its decisions and the direction it is taking the country.”

Haley didn’t directly validate Trump’s unfounded claims of voter fraud, but days after the election, she thanked him for his leadership on Twitter. “He and the American people deserve transparency and fairness as the votes are counted,” she wrote. “The law must be followed. We have to keep the faith that the truth will prevail.”

Since then, Haley has taken a lukewarm approach to Trump’s conspiracy theory about the “stolen” election. After the riot, she said that he was “badly wrong with his words” and “deeply disappointing,” but maintained that under his leadership, America made “some truly extraordinary gains.” But even today, she still refuses to outright acknowledge Trump’s manipulation, insisting that Trump wasn’t deceiving the American public and that he “genuinely, to his core, he believes he was wronged,” even though there is still no evidence of voter fraud.

But let’s be clear about something here: it isn’t brave or commendable to come forward and finally criticize Trump’s legacy now that he has been impeached twice, lost all of his power, and lost mass support. But Haley’s words are tactical: many believe she might be positioning herself for a presidential run in 2024, and this wouldn’t be the first time she’s changed her mind about Trump for her own agenda.

Haley said that she was “deeply disturbed by what’s happened to” Trump, as if Trump hasn’t been a violently dangerous leader for years, even before he took office. His rhetoric, political positions, and incendiary social media posts have galvanized and validated countless white supremacists, terrorists, and hate groups over the years, and caused irreparable damage to marginalized Americans and America itself. “What’s happened” to Trump is that he finally lost power.

“Never did I think he would spiral out like this,” Haley said. “I don’t feel like I know who he is anymore.” But that’s the thing: she knows exactly who it is. And like Graham, Pence, and the rest of Trump’s most powerful and vocal supporters, she’s known it all along.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

Why Are We Rationalizing The Capitol Attack?

Why Are Republicans Ignoring Capitol Riot Videos

Lindsey Graham Blamed Police For The Capitol Riot

Latest Stories

  • Fauci says all Americans could start to get vaccinated in April. Here are the numbers to back up his prediction.

    On Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, made a prediction that was like music to the ears of millions of Americans who aren’t eligible for COVID-19 vaccination yet.

  • Black physician's COVID-19 death highlights 'horrific' history of medical racism

    Dr. Susan Moore, a physician battling COVID-19, documented what she described as poor and hostile treatment she received at an Indiana hospital because she was a Black woman. Her death highlighted an issue that’s persisted among medical professionals since as early as the era of slavery.

  • Father of child with Down’s syndrome confronts Marjorie Taylor Greene over disabled slur at GOP meeting

    Georgia congresswoman ‘doesn't represent my son or my family’, says Republican after exchange

  • How to Add a Little Extra Luxury to Your Bath Time

    If not a lot of luxuryOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema effectively vetoes the Democrats' $15 minimum wage stimulus push

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D), the senior senator from Arizona, voted with her caucus to advance a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan that can pass with a party-line vote in the 50-50 Senate. But she won't support adding a federal minimum wage hike to the package, she tells Politico, effectively killing the push to include a $15 minimum wage in the legislation. That's one reason that Sinema, Politico said in its Friday profile, is "the most influential Democrat you never hear from." "What's important is whether or not it's directly related to short-term COVID relief, and if it's not, then I am not going to support it in this legislation," Sinema told Politico this week. "The minimum wage provision is not appropriate for the reconciliation process. It is not a budget item. And it shouldn't be in there." That goes for other Democratic wish-list items ruled out of bounds for budget reconciliation by the Senate parliamentarian. "There is no instance in which I would overrule a parliamentarian's decision," she said. Like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), who you do hear from, Sinema won't vote to eliminate the filibuster. In fact, she told Politico, "I want to restore the 60-vote threshold for all elements of the Senate's work." Sinema's frequent "breaks with her liberal colleagues are both a reflection of her state, which she won by a narrow margin in 2018, and her temperament," plus the fact that after years in Arizona's state legislature and U.S. Senate, she "has literally never served in the majority before — so she feels the minority's pain," Politico reports. Her Democratic colleagues "sense that Sinema is a team player regardless of her unique views," but "she still keeps Republicans at least as close as members of her own party," and she listens more than talks, Politico reports. You can read more about "one of the most quirky and interesting members of the stodgy Senate" — including her colorful wigs, deep purple and leopard print office decor, and friendship with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) — at Politico. More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Impeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logic

  • Man dies by suicide outside U.S. representative's Texas home

    Police said there is no reason to believe there is a further threat to Van Duyne, a Republican. The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

  • Top Michigan Republican stands by Capitol riot 'hoax' comments

    One of Michigan's highest-ranking Republicans on Wednesday stood by his false claims that it is a "hoax" to blame supporters of then-President Donald Trump for the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

  • Lebanese ex-army chief testifies in Beirut port blast probe

    Lebanon's former army chief told the lead investigator of last year's massive Beirut port blast on Thursday that he had recommended, years before the explosion, that tons of seized ammonium nitrate stored there be sold privately or sent back to importers. The military had no use for the volatile chemical, testified Jean Kahwaji, who was army chief until 2017. The army, after carrying out tests, said it had no use for the ammonium nitrate because it was a large amount and "has limited use and because it dissolves with time, it constitutes a danger if stored for a long time,” Kahwaji said.

  • Bolivia signs deal with China´s Sinopharm for coronavirus vaccine

    Bolivia said on Thursday it had inked an agreement with China´s Sinopharm locking in an initial supply of half a million doses of the company´s vaccine against coronavirus by the end of February. Bolivian President Luis Arce said China's President Xi Jinping had agreed to sell Bolivia 400,000 doses and had donated another 100,000 doses to the South American nation, among the poorest in the region. Bolivia has been rocked by political and social upheaval since contested elections in 2019 saw longtime president Evo Morales leave office.

  • Scene-by-scene: Graphic new footage of Capitol siege shows Mike Pence's narrow escape with the 'nuclear football'

    Donald Trump stands accused of being the “Inciter in Chief” who summoned a mob of violent insurrectionists to attack the Capitol building and try to overturn the result of the November election. In chilling new video footage played during his trial for impeachment, Senators were shown just how dangerous, violent and committed those rioters were on Jan 6. There are desperate calls for backup. Panicked Senators run through the building looking for escape routes. Brave police officers try to hold their lines and push the rioters back. Mitt Romney, a Republican senator who was steered away from trouble by police officer Eugene Goodman, said: "It tears at your heart and brings tears to your eyes. "That was overwhelmingly distressing and emotional". This is how the day unfolded, according to Democrat prosecutors. 12:30pm - Trump's speech

  • At least 6 dead in 133-car pileup in Fort Worth, Texas

    At least six people were killed and 65 others hospitalized in a massive wreck on I-35 in Forth Worth, Texas, early Thursday. Three of the hospitalized people are in critical condition, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. In all, 133 cars, trucks, vans, and 18-wheelers collided in the express lane amid icy weather. "The scene we saw today is one really unlike one probably any of us have ever seen and one we pray to God we never see again," said Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes. First responders had to use hydraulic tools to remove some people from their vehicles, and as they worked their way through the wreckage, medics marked the vehicles they searched to avoid duplicative efforts as they hurried to get people out of the sub-freezing temperatures. "I was looking in my rearview mirror and it was like watching the hand of God move these cars up around me in the ice," a driver named Shane, who stopped just short of the pileup, told the Star-Telegram. When he got out of his car on the highway, he added, "it was literally like stepping on an ice rink." There were other deadly crashes in Texas as a frigid storm created icy conditions from Texas to southern New Jersey. In Austin, five people were sent to the hospital from a 26-car pileup, USA Today reports, and three people were killed in two crashes in Dallas late Wednesday and Thursday, one of them involving 18 vehicles. The storm also knocked out power to along the 1,500-mile stretch of storm, and 66,000 customers in Texas, 41,000 in Kentucky, and 31,000 in West Virginia were still without power late Thursday, USA Today says. More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Impeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logic

  • Mom tackles man accused of peeping in daughter's window

    Phyllis Pena said she charged at him before he could run away, and held him until police in Lake Jackson, Texas, arrived.

  • Yad Vashem concerned over Polish case against researchers

    Israel's Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial said Thursday it was “deeply disturbed” by the implications of a libel case in Poland in which two prominent Holocaust researchers were ordered to apologize to a woman for allegedly slandering her uncle over his wartime actions. Lawyers for 81-year-old Filomena Leszczynska argued that the scholars had slandered her late uncle, Edward Malinowski, by suggesting he had helped kill Jews during World War II. The family says he saved Jews during the German occupation of Poland. In a separate development, the Israeli Embassy in Warsaw criticized the appointment of a former member of a radical right-wring group to a position in the country’s state-run historical institute.

  • Merkel promises lockdown will not last a day longer than necessary

    Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans on Thursday to have a little more patience after agreeing with regional leaders to extend a coronavirus lockdown until March 7 and said restrictions would not last a day longer than necessary. A gradual fall in daily infections has raised pressure for an easing of tight restrictions in place since mid-December and Merkel agreed with state premiers on Wednesday that some schools and hairdressers could open sooner than March 7. With neighbouring countries seeking to contain major outbreaks, Germany will impose stricter controls on people seeking to enter its territory from the Czech Republic and Austria's Tyrol region from Feb. 14, an Interior Ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

  • Nikki Haley says Trump won't run again: "He's fallen so far"

    Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said that she does not believe former President Trump will run for federal office again in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, telling Politico in an extensive profile: "I don’t think he can. He’s fallen so far."Why it matters: Haley has left little doubt that she will run for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024. The profile by Politico's Tim Alberta painted the picture of a staunch Republican who has wavered between defending and condemning her former boss — who still holds massive influence within the party's base.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Behind the scenes: "Since last fall, I’ve spent nearly six hours talking with Haley on-the-record," Alberta wrote. "I’ve also spoken with nearly 70 people who know her: friends, associates, donors, staffers, former colleagues. From those conversations, two things are clear. First, Nikki Haley is going to run for president in 2024. Second, she doesn’t know which Nikki Haley will be on the ballot."The big picture: In December, before the Capitol riot, Haley defended Trump's refusal to concede defeat to Joe Biden and his indulgence in election conspiracy theories, blaming his lawyers for doing him "a disservice" by not telling him the truth of his loss.“I understand the president. I understand that genuinely, to his core, he believes he was wronged,” Haley told Politico in December. “This is not him making it up.”She equated Trump's perception of the false election claims to a colorblind person, saying: "That would be like you saying that grass is blue and you genuinely believing it. Is it irresponsible that you’re colorblind and you truly believe that?”“There’s nothing that you’re ever going to do that’s going to make him feel like he legitimately lost the election. He’s got a big bully pulpit. He should be responsible with it," she added.After the riot, Haley told Politico in a subsequent interview that Trump had "let us down," referring to Republicans.“He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him," she said. "And we can’t let that ever happen again.” The former governor of South Carolina specifically criticized Trump for turning on Vice President Pence in his campaign to force him to overturn the Electoral College vote, even though Pence lacked that constitutional authority to begin with."I am so disappointed in the fact that [despite] the loyalty and friendship he had with Mike Pence, that he would do that to him," Haley said. "Like, I’m disgusted by it.”Yes, but: Despite her harsh words for Trump's actions, Haley said that she believes impeachment is a "waste of time." Instead, she said Trump's isolation from mainstream politics is enough of a punishment."I think his business is suffering at this point. I think he’s lost any sort of political viability he was going to have. I think he’s lost his social media, which meant the world to him. I mean, I think he’s lost the things that really could have kept him moving.”Worthy of your time: Read the full profile Go deeper: Nikki Haley's new PAC steers clear of Trump brandLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Judge denies motions to issue new arrest warrant, increase bail for Kyle Rittenhouse

    A Wisconsin judge on Thursday denied requests to issue an arrest warrant and increase the bond for Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old accused of homicide for killing two people in Kenosha last summer. The Kenosha County District Attorney's Office said Rittenhouse violated the conditions of his bail after he failed to update the court with his new address. Rittenhouse's attorney said his client had to move due to threats made against him. Rittenhouse has become a cause célèbre for the alt-right, with his supporters raising enough money in November to get him released from custody on a $2 million bond. Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder denied the motion to increase Rittenhouse's bail by $200,000, and said while his new address could be given to the court, it would not be made public or shared with prosecutors. "After what this town has been through in the last six months, I don't want any more problems," Schroeder said. "The police don't need any more problems. We don't need to have people's safety in jeopardy in any way." On Jan. 5, Rittenhouse was spotted at a Wisconsin bar, where prosecutors say he was drinking beer and hanging out with people singing the anthem of the Proud Boys. He was also photographed making a white supremacist hand sign. In response, a judge on Jan. 22 approved new conditions for Rittenhouse's bond, prohibiting him from drinking alcohol, having weapons, and associating with anyone known to harass others based on their race or religion. More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Impeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logic

  • Calif. couple charged with murder after allegedly burning, beating newborn son

    A California couple has been arrested and charged with inflicting horrible physical abuse on their newborn son, resulting in the infant’s death. RayRay Darn, 35, and Marilyn Northington, 28, are accused of beating and abusing the 5-week-old boy. The baby was allegedly malnourished, dehydrated, covered in bruises and burn marks, and had several broken bones.

  • Taiwan expresses 'admiration' for Biden concern in Xi call

    Taiwan's government expressed its thanks to and "admiration" for U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday after he told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping of his concerns about Beijing's pressure against the island China, which claims as its own territory. Biden's government, which took office on Jan. 20, has moved to reassure democratic Taiwan that its commitment to them is "rock solid", especially after China stepped up its military activity near the island shortly after Biden's inauguration. Biden, in his call with Xi, underscored his "fundamental concerns about Beijing's coercive and unfair practices, its crackdown in Hong Kong, reported human rights abuses in Xinjiang, and increasingly assertive actions in the region, including toward Taiwan", according to the White House.

  • Mike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siege

    New security camera footage unveiled Wednesday at former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial showed just how close the mob ransacking the Capitol on Jan. 6 came to nabbing former Vice President Mike Pence and his family. When U.S. Strategic Command saw the footage, CNN reported late Thursday, they realized how close the mob came to Pence's "nuclear football," the backup nuclear launch system a military aide carries near the vice president at all times in case the president is incapacitated. The military officer, apparently seen fleeing down back stairs with Pence and his family, never lost control of the backup "football," and Trump was safe in the White House during the entire period Pence was being hunted down, a defense official told CNN. That means the Pentagon would not have needed to deactivate Pence's nuclear launch system, even if they had been aware it was in danger. And if the insurrectionists had managed to grab the "football," they would not have been able to bypass the security systems, the official added. That's not the point, Kingston Reif of the Arms Control Association told CNN. "The risk associated with the insurrectionists getting their hands on Pence's football wasn't that they could have initiated an unauthorized launch. But had they stolen the football and acquired its contents, which include pre-planned nuclear strike options, they could have shared the contents with the world," creating "a security breach of almost incomprehensible proportions." The people who broke into the Capitol were clearly not opposed to taking home trophies. Florida Man, Helpfully, Includes Closeup Of Barcode On Damaged U.S. Senate Property In His Facebook Post About Storming The U.S. Capitol pic.twitter.com/d5cSXVkkEA — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) February 11, 2021 Thankfully, we never have to know what they would have done had they found Pence, or his nuclear strike machine. More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Impeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logic

  • More Inside the Light-Filled Los Feliz Home of Two Art-World Wonders

    Between the collection of gallery owner Nino Mier and his wife and Barbara Gladstone Gallery partner Caroline Luce, there are over 300 works of art.Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest