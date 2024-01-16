Nikki Haley calls on Republican voters to choose a new leader after Donald Trump wins Iowa Caucus

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley called on Iowa caucusgoers to reconsider supporting former President Donald Trump in the 2024 race for the White House, after the Associated Press and other outlets called the Iowa Caucuses in favor of the former president.

Haley, who has trailed Trump in recent state and national polls, gave a speech at a Des Moines caucus site Monday night. The former United National ambassador said it's time for the GOP to choose a "new generational leader," appearing to reference the former president, adding "you don’t defeat Democrat chaos with Republican chaos."

"I trust all of you. Iowans do their homework. They know their issues," Haley said. "But more than that, you’re patriotic, God-fearing, hardworking Americans and this is your chance to show the power of your voice. And this is your chance to lead the way to get our country back on track."

It's not clear who will clinch second place in the Hawkeye State – Haley or GOP rivals including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis or entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley addresses a crowd of caucus-goers Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at The Bread Board in Pella, IA.

Donald Trump is 'honored' by early call

Trump said he was honored by the early call, which came less than an hour after Iowans began caucusing.

"I am greatly honored by such an early call," Trump told Fox News. "It really is an honor that, minutes after, they’ve announced I’ve won – against very credible competition – great competition, actually."

Donald Trump Jr. spoke after Haley at the same Des Moines caucus site, where he said that the country will be in better shape if his father is reelected. Trump Jr. also accused Haley of wanting to involve the U.S. military in conflicts around the world.

"If they want to be in every war in the history of the world, they should vote for Nikki Haley," he said. "If they want to get back to peace and prosperity the choice is clear that it’s Trump."

DeSantis spokesperson alleges early calls are 'election interference'

A spokesperson for DeSantis' campaign ridiculed the early calls for Trump's win made by outlets such as the AP, CNN and NBC News.

"It is absolutely outrageous that the media would participate in election interference by calling the race before tens of thousands of Iowans even had a chance to vote. The media is in the tank for Trump and this is the most egregious example yet," spokesperson Andrew Romeo said in a statement.

Other Republicans echoed similar sentiments, including former Trump White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer who on X, formerly Twitter, wrote "the media calling the caucuses 30 minutes after they start is highly irresponsible."

Contributing: Kim Norvell and David Jackson

