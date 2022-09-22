Nikki Haley campaigns for Laxalt, Bolduc

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley will campaign with two GOP Senate candidates in critical battleground states in the coming days.

Haley will be participating in a campaign event with Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc in Hollis, N.H., on Friday in what has been billed as a “town hall event.” The former South Carolina governor will also join a fireside chat with Nevada Senate hopeful Adam Laxalt (R) in Las Vegas next week.

It’s not the first time that Haley has been out on the campaign trail this cycle. She’s also participated in campaign events with Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz (R) and Georgia Republican candidates Gov. Brian Kemp and Herschel Walker, the latter of whom is in a close Senate race.

The campaign events are likely to fuel further speculation that Haley has presidential ambitions. Haley hinted at a White House run during a speech in July.

The events also come as the GOP coalesces around many Trump-backed candidates after divisive primaries, and despite concerns that they will struggle to win over moderate voters in November.

Both Bolduc and Laxalt pushed former President Trump’s false claims of 2020 election fraud during their primary campaigns, though Bolduc did a 180 on the issue soon after winning his party’s nomination.

Haley is not the only possible 2024 GOP candidate out stumping this midterm cycle, though. Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have also been highly visible heading into the midterms.

