Nikki Haley Catches Heat For Response To Question About Trump Sexual Abuse

Nikki Haley claimed she hasn’t been paying attention to the many legal cases involving her political opponent Donald Trump, and critics were incredulous.

The GOP presidential candidate was asked by CNN’s Dana Bash on Tuesday, “You’re the only woman in this race. How do you feel about your party’s front-runner being held liable for sexual abuse?”

Haley replied: “I haven’t paid attention to his cases, and I’m not a lawyer. All I know is he’s innocent until proven guilty.”

Bash tried again, noting that many Republicans dismiss the cases against the former president as witch hunts.

Haley argued that “some of the cases have been political,” but “this one I haven’t looked at.”

“But look, if he’s found guilty, then he needs to pay the price,” she continued.

It’s not clear what that price would be, considering Haley has said she would pardon Trump if he’s convicted of a crime and she becomes president.

In May, a Manhattan jury unanimously found Trump liable for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll. Carroll was awarded $2 million for the finding of sexual abuse and another $3 million for her claim Trump subsequently defamed her. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and is appealing that decision.

He faces trial this week to determine damages in a second lawsuit brought by Carroll over defamatory comments he made about her in 2019.

Separately, Trump has been indicted on 91 felony counts across four criminal indictments.

Haley’s remarks were met with skepticism and backlash online from prominent critics and journalists.

Conservative attorney George Conway noted that not only was Trump found liable, the judge overseeing the new trial has barred Trump from denying that the sexual abuse occurred or arguing that she made up her account.

He was found by a jury to have engaged in sexual assault and defamation and is legally barred from contesting those findings. https://t.co/dBn40y6oE2 — George Conway (@gtconway3 on threads.net) (@gtconway3d) January 16, 2024

Former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele said Haley’s claim showed she was either out of touch with her opponent or “you’re being disingenuous.”

To blithely state you have not paid attention to the fact that TRUMP WAS FOUND GUILTY of sexually abusing and defaming a woman either means you need better oppo-research or you’re being disingenuous.

Either way, let me help youhttps://t.co/NO0F1GQS2Phttps://t.co/MpU1ysouEC — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) January 16, 2024

Former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan said Haley is desperate to be Trump’s vice president, especially after the Iowa caucuses, where she came in third behind Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Haley has not ruled out being Trump’s running mate.

She is desperate to be his VP. Especially post Iowa. https://t.co/WQsGhxo0Pn — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 16, 2024

See some of the other online commentary below.

Memorized the oppo file on Ron DeSantis, down to the esoteric details, but hasn't "paid attention to" the frontrunner for the nomination being found liable by a jury for sexual abuse. Doesn't have an opinion on it. https://t.co/mpgJ5t2t4M — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 16, 2024

"I haven't paid attention to his cases" is to 2022-24 as "I don't read his tweets" was to 2015-21. https://t.co/E7hCP7UQmp — Kurt Andersen (@KBAndersen) January 16, 2024

God said, "I need his political party to obey without question." So God made Trump.pic.twitter.com/mphbTLeDKzhttps://t.co/ioKRhmudKs — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 17, 2024

He has been found guilty, at least in a civil proceeding, as Haley well knows. Which Bash should have followed up with. https://t.co/4KIRmBwcJn — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) January 16, 2024

I will never understand this.



In 2000 when I worked on the Bush campaign, our most powerful message was restoring honor and dignity to the White House.



Now Republicans are backing a man found guilty of sexual assualt. A man whom the whole world has heard bragging about… https://t.co/tym5AAy0yq — Stuart Stevens (@stuartpstevens) January 17, 2024

the "i haven't read the tweet" answer, only for a sexual assault case https://t.co/6fHhWbZfRM — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) January 16, 2024

Barf.



This is what selling your soul for votes looks like. https://t.co/29Wiyi0ymC — Angry Staffer 🌻 (@Angry_Staffer) January 16, 2024

If Haley won't go after Trump for sexual assault after finishing third in Iowa ... she might not be so good at politics. https://t.co/CPkLNSkBk3 — Michael A. Cohen (NOT TRUMP’S FORMER FIXER) (@speechboy71) January 16, 2024

