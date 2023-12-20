Nikki Haley catches Ron DeSantis in national Republican presidential poll as Trump romps

Nikki Haley has caught up with Ron DeSantis for the first time in a new national Republican presidential poll even as former President Donald Trump has forged a commanding lead over the entire field.

The former U.N. ambassador is now tied at 11% support with the once high-flying Florida governor in a new Quinnipiac University Poll released Wednesday.

Trump leads all GOP rivals with an impressive 67% support in the survey.

The poll reflects Haley’s steady rise in polls in recent months along with the long downward spiral for DeSantis, who scored 36% in a similar poll back in February.

“DeSantis continues his yearlong slide (and) Haley gains momentum,” said Tim Malloy, a Quinnipiac analyst. “The battle for second place heats up, but it’s unlikely it will send a holiday chill through MAGA world.”

President Joe Biden edges out Trump 47% to 46% in a hypothetical general election matchup, in a possible sign he has reversed a recent slide in surveys, the Quinnipiac poll shows.

The poll marks another hopeful milestone for Haley, who has performed well in debates to become the darling of the minority of Republican voters who are looking for an alternative to Trump.

It’s a grim sign for DeSantis, who was once the unquestioned main rival of the former president after his sweeping reelection win in the Sunshine State just last year.

Haley’s rise has been even more noticeable in early voting states like Iowa and New Hampshire.

DeSantis is still in second place but far behind Trump in Iowa, where anything other than a strong second-place showing would be a disaster for the Florida governor because he has staked his campaign on the Hawkeye State.

Haley and DeSantis hope to convince Republicans that they each are the sole effective alternative to Trump, meaning their immediate political priority is to knock the other one out of the race.

