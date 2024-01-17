Nikki Haley claims Trump is ‘innocent’ in E. Jean Carroll sex case though he’s already been found liable

Nikki Haley feigned ignorance about former President Donald Trump’s sex abuse and defamation case and claimed he’s “innocent” even though a jury has already found him liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll.

As the only woman running against Trump ramps up her GOP primary fight, Haley sought to dodge questions about the trial that started in a Manhattan courtroom, with decidedly mixed results.

“I haven’t paid attention to his cases and I’m not a lawyer,” Haley said in an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash. “All I know is that he’s innocent till proven guilty. ... You’ve got investigations into Trump and Biden.”

Asked what she thinks about Trump’s claims that he is the victim of a partisan “witch hunt,” Haley agreed that the man she is running against has been unfairly targeted by prosecutors.

“Some of the cases have been political. This one, I haven’t looked at,” Haley asserted.

The former U.N. ambassador continued by falsely suggesting that Trump has not yet been found to have sexually assaulted and defamed Carroll.

“If he’s found guilty he needs to pay the price. If he’s not found guilty, we need to move forward,” she said.

Contrary to Haley’s claims, a jury already found Trump liable and ordered him to pay $5 million to Carroll. A second trial that started Tuesday is focused only on how much more he must pay for continuing to defame Carroll after the verdict.

Trump appeared in court as the trial started in Manhattan just hours after he trounced Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the Iowa caucuses, a victory that underlines his strategy to leverage his legal woes to boost his presidential campaign.

He faces four upcoming criminal trials on 91 felony charges as well as a looming decision in a civil fraud trial that could effectively put his real estate empire out of business.

Haley hopes to give Trump a run for his money in next Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary, which boasts a more moderate and independent electorate than Iowa’s.

Haley has been rising in polls for months as she finds strong appeal among Republicans who dislike Trump, even though he remains the overwhelming favorite to win the GOP nomination.

She has stumbled with recent gaffes on the campaign trail, like failing to mention slavery when a voter asked her what caused the Civil War.

