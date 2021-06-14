Nikki Haley condemns Biden's 'Obama 2.0' foreign policy

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley characterized President Joe Biden’s foreign policy as costly and ineffective.

With Biden making his first overseas trip as president attending a NATO summit with many of the world’s top leaders after his appearance at the G-7 summit, and before his much-anticipated meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva on Wednesday, Haley argued there is something familiar about the Democrat's record so far.

“I think what Biden’s doing is Obama 2.0. He’s gonna go back and try and buy friends again. This isn’t about having countries like us. This is about having countries respect us. And the way they respect you is when you take hard lines on tough issues. And Biden doesn’t seem to be doing that,” Haley said Monday on Fox News.



Nearly five months in office, Biden has departed from former President Donald Trump’s "America First" foreign policy, which critics said alienated the United States from its allies. However, the prior administration and its supporters argued other countries were not paying their fair share in the NATO alliance.

“At every point along the way, we are going to make it clear that the United States is back and the democracies of the world are standing together to tackle the toughest challenges and issues that matter most to our future,” Biden said after he landed in England for the G-7 summit.

Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations from January 2017 to December 2018, dissected some particular foreign policy decisions Biden has made so far as president. For instance, Haley criticized Biden's efforts to salvage the Iran nuclear deal that Trump detached the U.S. from, calling it a “death wish for Israel."

The former ambassador also criticized Biden's failure to stop Russia's Nord Stream II Pipeline, saying it was akin to "stabbing Ukraine in the back and giving Russia a kiss" and "holding China accountable" more of a priority at the NATO summit.

Haley praised Trump's foreign policy and argued for a return to his policy of holding "friends and enemies accountable. He said we will do our part, but everybody else has to do their part."

Though Haley generally praises the former president's performance in office, aside from her condemnation of him following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the two have sometimes been at odds in the realm of foreign policy.

Her focus in helping to lead U.S. foreign policy during the Trump administration mainly settled on promoting human rights and democracy, which contrasted with Trump's focus on security and prosperity.

“We have to lead, we have to start getting with our alliances, we have to partner," Haley said.

