Nikki Haley's 'Groveling' Claim About Donald Trump Leaves People Bewildered

Nikki Haley attempted to rewrite the narrative on President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel the Jacksonville, Florida, element of the Republican National Convention in August over fears about the coronavirus.

And Twitter users weren’t buying it, accusing the former U.N. ambassador of “groveling” to the president.

Haley, also the former GOP governor of South Carolina who has been rumored as a potential replacement for Vice President Mike Pence on Trump’s 2020 ticket, tweeted Friday she was “proud of the selfless leadership” the president had shown in nixing the large-scale event that had been expected to attract tens of thousands of visitors.

Trump “has a great story to tell on how he turned out economy & foreign policy around,” Haley continued. “We look forward to sharing it in the next 100 days!”

We know how much @realDonaldTrump wanted to have a blowout convention.Proud of the selfless leadership he has shown in cancelling the convention. He has a great story to tell on how he turned our economy & foreign policy around. We look forward to sharing it in the next 100 days! — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) July 24, 2020

Some critics questioned Haley’s use of the word “selfless” to describe the president.

“You misspelled ‘selfish,’” quipped “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill.

Many highlighted the Trump administration’s catastrophic handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the president’s decision to press ahead with a rally in Oklahoma last month that public health officials now believe significantly spread COVID-19 across the state.

Others noted how the economy has cratered amid the pandemic ― and that travelers from the United States are currently banned from entering certain countries because of the devastating surge in new daily cases of the virus nationwide.

He turned our economy and foreign policy around in that everyone lost their jobs and then the world said Americans aren't allowed. https://t.co/qYI70FnVZX — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) July 25, 2020

Now this - THIS IS COMEDY!!! @NikkiHaley you've jumped the shart. Not a typo. https://t.co/bJOnjjNxEG — Erin Davis (@erindavis) July 24, 2020

This lady is the Ted Cruz of Lindsey Grahams. Phony. Awful. https://t.co/lLjJOi7wEZ — Villi (@villi) July 24, 2020

Selfless @NikkiHaley !? You can't be serious. Was it selfless not to wear a mask or encourage Americans to until last week? Was it selfless to hold a rally in Tulsa? Was it selfless to say #Covid_19 would just disappear? You're both smarter and better than that. https://t.co/5VidVs7Z6X — Leslie Marshall (@LeslieMarshall) July 24, 2020

“We know how much Donald wanted to poop in his diaper. Proud of him for making boom boom in the big boy potty" https://t.co/zZd7nbODjD — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) July 24, 2020

The depths of degradation to which power-hungry, racist Republicans are willing to sink for this ludicrous fraction of a human being never ceases to appall me. #votetheGOPintoextinction #NikkiHaley https://t.co/iu8Q58CURl — Dennis Perkins (@DennisPerkins5) July 24, 2020

"Turned our economy around" in two charts. pic.twitter.com/AU0wKu16Sw — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) July 24, 2020

If you mean he has no self, then I agree: there is certainly a grotesque vacuity about him. But if you mean he lacks selfishness, I'm speechless! #Nikki #DonaldTrump https://t.co/mHcCq2GtUi — Rev. Michael Coren (@michaelcoren) July 24, 2020

Are you kidding. The word selfless can never be used in the same sentence with trump. He cancelled because he knew no one would show up. And you are ruining your chances to be elected by aligning yourself with this draft dodging coward. He’s finished. — American Veteran (@amvetsupport) July 24, 2020

We know how badly trump hated to cancel, but no one was going to show up because they didn’t want to get CV-19. You’ve become quite the embarrassment. — Regina Marston for CA 42 in 2022 (@Marston4ca42) July 24, 2020

Trump has literally never done anything selfless. Ever. Ever. Ever. Ever. — JRehling (@JRehling) July 24, 2020

Imagine the blowout inauguration in a few months... https://t.co/fVje8xa6xA — Jim Swift (@JimSwiftDC) July 24, 2020

Blink twice and we’ll rescue you. — Black Lives Matter Jennifer Mendelsohn (@CleverTitleTK) July 25, 2020

According to Trump It's NOT safe enough for Trump and the GOP to hold its convention for 4 days in Jacksonville but it is SAFE enough for our children and teachers to be crowded into classrooms five days a week for 6 hours a day. #Selfless #NikkiHaley https://t.co/dGOtAgc6pc — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) July 24, 2020

She is certainly right about one thing. Trump inherited a prosperous economy and turned it around. https://t.co/jCaRz59Ngj — Max Steele (@maxasteele) July 24, 2020

Pres. Trump pressured North Carolina for weeks to hold a "full scale" convention amid rising number of cases in the state. https://t.co/rSsI3RuyOy — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) July 24, 2020

This kind of groveling might even be too embarrassing for @scottwalker.



Just kidding. https://t.co/4qDN2mUBya — Scot Ross (@rossacrosswi) July 24, 2020

Someone tell nikki the engine rooms r flooded, the captain radioed the crew n lifeboats being deployed. Do not be a member of the band...#nikkihaley #COVID19 #BunkerBoyTrump https://t.co/1obakFSlnS — Kathleen Madigan (@kathleenmadigan) July 24, 2020

.@NikkiHaley



Set aside politics for a minute and your worship of Donald Trump.



Sending kids back to school and putting them all together in a classroom will result in kids dying all over the country.



You can't be pro-life and advocate kids going back to school in a pandemic https://t.co/zx8AYIj2AT — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) July 24, 2020

She was who we thought she was. This is your "moderate Republican," America. Just like the rest. https://t.co/te2vjjL44Y — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) July 24, 2020

"But Tom, why would you argue for the complete destruction of the GOP? There are plenty of good Republicans who, behind the scenes, didn't like what Trump did, and they deserve support after Trump is gone."



Me: https://t.co/WJYTtr1pvP — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) July 24, 2020

Spoken like someone who's counting on a special political announcement at a cynically timed moment. https://t.co/OZIg3X9e40 — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 24, 2020

