Can Nikki Haley get in the 'driver's seat' and chart another course to top of GOP ticket?

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Republican Nickey Maxey doesn’t care that his former governor lost the first two 2024 GOP presidential primary contests.

He's fully behind Nikki Haley. And, he has a warning for those calling on Haley to drop out: don't underestimate her.

While prominent conservative activists and GOP officials − least of all former President Donald Trump − are bellowing for Haley to exit, supporters of hers like Maxey, who helped organize a fundraiser when she first ran for governor in 2010, see glimmers of an alternative pathway to victory.

"She can win this if she stays in there," Maxey, 67, said. "Trump's going to mess up at some point, and so she's going to be in the driver's seat."

Nickey Maxey is a longtime supporter of Nikki Haley from Hilton Head, South Carolina

There's a method to Haley's South Carolina bid. In part, she's aiming to be the last person standing should Trump's balloon burst at any point during the 2024 election cycle. It's also a test of whether there's an appetite for an alternative to the former president, who has shown electoral cracks in his armor even when winning Iowa and New Hampshire.

She's drilling that message into voters' heads about Trump’s character and acuity while zipping coast-to-coast raising campaign cash to remain competitive after pledging to shrink his enormous 26-point lead in South Carolina.

During a campaign stop Thursday night in Hilton Head Island, an affluent resort town on the east coast of South Carolina, Haley sought to make that same case before true believers who assembled at a shopping plaza.

Voters including Marriett Campbell, a 78-year-old retired paralegal, listened in. While she voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, she can't get past the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

“It was treason,” she said. “I have 11 grandchildren. And I cannot say I want you to be like him.”

Republican presidential candidate and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a campaign event in Mauldin, S.C., Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

Staying in the race means Haley continues to accumulate delegates in states in which independents can vote in the GOP primary, which her campaign outlined as its path to victory in a recent memo. Some anti-Trump Republicans have cast a possible scenario of Haley emerging at the GOP convention in July, which experts say would ignite a whole different civil war within the party.

Haley's campaign maintains that she plans to stay in the race until at least March 5, when 16 states hold their contests on what is known as Super Tuesday.

"After Super Tuesday, we will have a very good picture of where this race stands," Haley campaign manager Betsy Ankney wrote in the Jan. 23 memo. "Until then, everyone should take a deep breath."

Democrat Anton Gunn, who served with Haley in the South Carolina legislature, described his former colleague as a "great political athlete" who has the ability to pull off an upset. He noted how she shocked the entire state in 2010 after receiving key endorsements from prominent GOP figures, such as Mitt Romney and Sarah Palin.

"For the Trump acolytes, they can support him all they want. Nikki is going to be around for a while, and I don't suspect that she'll get out anytime soon or drop out," he said. "She only gets stronger the more he attacks her. That's just her thing."

Beating Biden and a return to normal

President Joe Biden poses with patrons at They Say restaurant in Harper Woods, Michigan, on February 1, 2024.

Haley pitched her true-and-tested list of accomplishments as governor this past Thursday in front of supporters at a modern and cozy barbecue joint with exposed ceilings and wood-paneled walls in one of Hilton Head Island's oldest plazas, steps away from the public Coligny beach.

But if you were expecting a cookout and the smoky aroma of burning apple and cherry wood and the distinct mustard simmering sauces, there was none there. Instead, the restaurant had stopped service for the evening, except for drinks at its outdoor bar.

Haley touted her conservative policy chops including cutting unemployment, passing strict anti-immigration laws, fighting for pension reform and cutting taxes.

“By the time I left, we were named the friendliest state in the country. The most patriotic state in the country,” Haley said.

Part of Haley's electability argument is that she is the preferable candidate to take back the White House.

A Jan. 31 Quinnipiac University poll shows Trump trailing President Joe Biden by 6% and also has her beating the Democratic incumbent by 5%.

“Haley needs to convince conservatives that Trump is not one of them,” Republican strategist William F. B. O'Reilly said in an interview. “He's a narcissistic populist whose agenda can turn on a dime, depending on his mood on any given morning.”

The idea of Trump once again being the Republican Party's standard bearer was not palatable to Neal Wasserman and his wife Leslie St. Amant.

The couple, who spends their time between Massachusetts and South Carolina, are former Republicans who changed their political affiliation to independents after Trump won.

“She (Haley) has the mental fortitude and character to discuss what's important versus attacking individuals for either their race, how they look or how they dress,” said St. Amant, 53, a personal trainer and nutritionist who works with cancer patients.

But casting herself as the plan B candidate with a deposit of delegates could be tricky, especially if there's no path to victory through South Carolina − a winner-take-all state in which Haley could wind up winning zero delegates if she is unable to beat Trump.

Backed by the emphatic Make America Great Again movement, Trump and his allies are browbeating Haley to drop out, which is building up a cacophony of conservatives who resent her staying in the race.

The Trump campaign also has flexed multiple endorsements from the Palmetto State, including Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., who Haley appointed, while branding her as a "war monger" who is weak on immigration.

Taking on the Trump machine

Former President Donald Trump speaks after defeating Nikki Haley in the New Hampshire primary election, during his watch party in Nashua, N.H., on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

Since her 11-point loss in New Hampshire, Haley's pitch has been two-fold.

For starters, she has zeroed in Trump's mental acuity and age, which mirrors many of the right-wing attacks that spotlight anxiety about Biden.

Haley also is leaning into a reminder for voters about the former president's ongoing legal troubles as a pain point for his campaign.

She has reserved $4 million in airtime in South Carolina that she is using on attack ads and commercials about the conservative legislation she signed and policies she enacted as governor.

Haley leaned into issues on Thursday that are likely to grab the attention of more conservative-minded voters.

Amid attacks from the Trump campaign that she is weak on immigration, Haley talked up an idea about a national E-Verify, which will require every business to prove that the people they hire are “in the country legally.”

She also promised to defund sanctuary cities, ending the current practice of releasing migrants while they await proceedings in immigration court to “catch and deport.”

Haley had been pining for a two-person race against Trump, suggesting repeatedly on the trail in Iowa and New Hampshire that in an un-congested field, she could beat him in South Carolina.

Yet, the abrupt exit of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis from the race last month, and other candidate departures following the Iowa Caucus, may have boosted Trump by helping him win back wayward supporters as much as it helped her.

A new Monmouth University-Washington Post poll of South Carolina voters shows Trump with 58% support in South Carolina. He had 46% in September. Haley trails at 32%. She polled at 18% in the September survey.

Nikki Haley, GOP presidential candidate, campaigns at Mauldin High School in Mauldin, S.C., on Jan. 27, 2024.

During an appearance last Sunday on "Meet the Press," Haley appeared set a new bar for how well she must do that emphasized "building momentum" over winning her home state.

"I need to show that I'm stronger in South Carolina than New Hampshire. Does that have to be a win? I don't think that necessarily has to be a win," she said.

"But it certainly has to be better than what I did in New Hampshire, and it certainly has to be close."

She said her team must show voters and donors that, "we're continuing to narrow that margin" against Trump leading into Super Tuesday.

A Democratic bailout for Haley?

Republican presidential candidate and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a campaign event in Mauldin, S.C., Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

One question hanging over the South Carolina primaries is what role Democrats could play in determining Haley’s fate.

That’s because voters can participate in either party’s contest, which means Democrats who did not cast a ballot in Saturday's party primary are eligible to participate in the GOP contest on Feb. 24.

This prospect has gotten more traction ever since independents and unaffiliated voters showed up for Haley during the New Hampshire primary.

Haley herself has said she is open to support from Democrats who have lost confidence in Biden.

"If conservative Democrats are saying, I want to come back home to the Republican Party because they left it, I want them back," she said during January town hall hosted by CNN.

Skeptics abound, however, at the possibility that a significant enough portion Democrats will skip their own party’s primary to rescue a former governor who many opposed when she was in office.

“Nikki Haley is just as bad as Trump, if not worse. I call her the mother of MAGA,” Christale Spain, chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party, said in an interview.

Spain, the first Black woman to lead the state party, said they have been working overtime to discourage Democratic voters from joining Haley’s coalition.

Months before the primary, state Democrats hammered Haley by reminding people how she blocked expanded Medicaid as part of the Affordable Care Act.

Others have pointed to her support for a 6-week abortion ban, and her failing to mention slavery when asked about what sparked the Civil War.

"Nikki Haley may seem normal standing next to Trump − anybody can do that," Spain said. "For us they're all MAGA, and there's nothing for a Democratic voter on that side."

As the state party and Biden reelection campaign pushed their backers to turn up to the polls, Haley has made no overtures to Democrats in the state to wait to cast a ballot until the GOP primary to bolster her numbers against Trump.

"Reckoning Crew” members Carol Eaddy, Sydellia Greenidge, Joyce Dell, and Hazelette P. Wilson call voters urging them to vote for President Joe Biden in the South Carolina Democratic primary on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.

Instead, she is running ads touting her conservative credentials in the deep red state that has a Republican governor, attorney general, secretary of state and state legislature.

Gunn, a veteran campaign strategist in the state who worked on then-candidate Barack Obama's campaign in 2008, said South Carolina Democrats were far more focused on their new position as the national party's first official primary in the nation.

"I don't think it's worth their campaign spending any energy on Democratic voters. They need to spend all of their time focused on Republican voters," he said.

The plan B candidate option isn't a guarantee

A man places signs outside a rally for Republican presidential candidate and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley on January 28, 2024 in Conway, South Carolina.

A candidate needs 1,215 delegates to be the Republican nominee for president, and at the moment Trump holds a slim lead that is expected to balloon in March.

The idea that Haley should stick it out and rake in more delegates until the GOP convention in July to emerge as the alternate should Trump be toppled by his legal woes is largely wishful thinking, strategists say.

Being the last candidate standing won't guarantee her the nomination given “how profoundly the party is Trump's party in this day and age,” said Rick Wilson, a former Republican campaign operative and co-founder of Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump group.

If something were to happen to Trump politically or otherwise, he said, his delegates could decide to back another candidate who is not even in the race – and leave Haley high and dry.

Haley would likely face an avalanche of candidates who would jump in the race at the convention.

“There are a lot of scenarios where that plays, one way or the other,” Wilson said.

Other Republican strategists dismiss ideas about gaming the convention, saying the Haley’s campaign best shot is building a coalition of voters fretting over Trump, starting with traditional conservatives troubled by the MAGA movement.

O'Reilly, the GOP strategist, said she should continue pounding away at Trump's volatile behavior, and spotlight how chaos and conservatism are antithetical to one another.

Nikki Haley, GOP presidential candidate, campaigns at Mauldin High School in Mauldin, S.C., on Jan. 27, 2024.

“Haley should also keep hitting Trump on his broken promises from 2016, most notably his dramatic deficit spending,” he said.

Haley will have to continue to lean into the electability argument, which was bolstered by the recent Quinnipiac survey.

That poll shows in a hypothetical one-on-one matchup, for instance, Haley leading Biden among independents by 16%. The same survey shows independents giving Biden a 12% edge over Trump.

Among female voters, the Quinnipiac poll finds, support for Biden against Trump has increased. The president now holds a 58-36% lead with women, up from December when it was 53-41%.

Wilson said as the GOP primary in South Carolina comes more into focus, Haley will have to ramp up a stark message to voters with those alarms.

“If I were her, I would frame Trump’s potential return as something that will put violence front and center in American life," he said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nikki Haley in the 'driver's seat'? Supporters see alternative path